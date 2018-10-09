Budgeting

How to Prepare Your Budget Before Your First Child
Budgeting

How to Prepare Your Budget Before Your First Child

Four tips for getting your house in order before adding a new resident
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
7 Daily Practices That Open You to Prosperity
Success Strategies

7 Daily Practices That Open You to Prosperity

Prosperity is a basket of emotions you experience about yourself in the world, and it is completely under your control.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 6 min read
How to Create a Budget That Will Keep You From Going Broke
Budget

How to Create a Budget That Will Keep You From Going Broke

Figure out where you want to be financially and how close you are to reaching that goal.
Paul Morris | 5 min read
5 Online Marketing Challenges New Businesses Face
Online Marketing

5 Online Marketing Challenges New Businesses Face

Your competition may actually help you.
Rocco Baldassarre | 3 min read
Broke Extroverts Spend More Money on Luxury Items Than Broke Introverts
Money

Broke Extroverts Spend More Money on Luxury Items Than Broke Introverts

A new study finds that aspect of your personality could affect your bank account.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Dave Ramsey's 5 Budgeting Tips for Small-Business Owners
Budgeting

Dave Ramsey's 5 Budgeting Tips for Small-Business Owners

America's foremost personal finance guru weighs in on small-business budgeting.
Hurdlr | 5 min read
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Whittling Down Travel Costs
Business Travel

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Whittling Down Travel Costs

Remember, you're there for business, not pleasure. So, forget the expensive restaurants. Consider grocery store fare instead.
Kelly Lovell | 5 min read
4 Ways to Contain HR Costs Without Impacting the Employee Experience
Employee Benefits

4 Ways to Contain HR Costs Without Impacting the Employee Experience

Targeted moves, like adopting peer-to-peer bonus programs and going paperless, can cut costs, with your employees' blessing.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
5 Ways to De-Stress Your Business Travel
Business Travel

5 Ways to De-Stress Your Business Travel

Work in some personal time. Even on the road, you get to call it quits for the day..
Dan Blacharski | 7 min read
5 Steps to Stop Spending Yourself out of Survival
Funding

5 Steps to Stop Spending Yourself out of Survival

Moving quickly and decisively with a well-thought-out "Plan B" could make all the difference in your eventual business success.
Brent Freeman | 7 min read
