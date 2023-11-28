Some of the biggest roadblocks to saving come as no surprise.

With pension plans all but a thing of the past and inflation squeezing wallets across the U.S., it's perhaps more important than ever for American workers to put away enough money for retirement — and start early. Unfortunately, many of them are already behind.

According to a recent survey conducted by FinanceBuzz, more than half of Americans feel they are trailing behind their peers when it comes to retirement savings. The survey aimed to understand Americans' retirement plans, savings habits and financial outlook.

