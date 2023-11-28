This is a subscriber-only article.

The Vast Majority of Americans Want to Retire Some Day — But a Shocking Number Haven't Started Saving Yet Some of the biggest roadblocks to saving come as no surprise.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Fifty-three percent of people feel they're behind their peers in retirement savings.
  • Respondents said they hope to retire at an average age of 60 — a perhaps unrealistic goal for the staggering amount of people who haven't begun saving.

With pension plans all but a thing of the past and inflation squeezing wallets across the U.S., it's perhaps more important than ever for American workers to put away enough money for retirement — and start early. Unfortunately, many of them are already behind.

According to a recent survey conducted by FinanceBuzz, more than half of Americans feel they are trailing behind their peers when it comes to retirement savings. The survey aimed to understand Americans' retirement plans, savings habits and financial outlook.

