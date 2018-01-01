Business Books

7 Content Marketing Books to Read in 2018
Business Books

7 Content Marketing Books to Read in 2018

These must-reads will give you an edge in your online marketing efforts.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017
Reading

Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017

If you get one tiny insight, you can change your entire life.
Steve Eakin | 4 min read
No, Books Are NOT 'the New Business Card'
Business Books

No, Books Are NOT 'the New Business Card'

Any entrepreneur who sets out to write a book as a lead-gen device for marketing clients is by definition a lousy marketer.
Ryan Holiday | 7 min read
How to Reprogram Yourself for Greater Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

How to Reprogram Yourself for Greater Success

How you can change the three essential parts of your self-concept to achieve what you want
Brian Tracy | 5 min read
12 Tips for Growing Your Etsy Business
Growth Strategies

12 Tips for Growing Your Etsy Business

Once you've established an Etsy business that's popular with shoppers, use any of these dozen strategies to expand your sales opportunities.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
21 Strategies for Providing Top-Notch Customer Service on Etsy
Customer Service

21 Strategies for Providing Top-Notch Customer Service on Etsy

Good customer service requires more than just saying 'thank you' to your online customers.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Why Making Others Feel Important Will Make You Happier and More Successful
Success

Why Making Others Feel Important Will Make You Happier and More Successful

Learning to improve your relationships with everyone you come in contact with will help you meet their needs and improve your chances of success.
Brian Tracy | 4 min read
4 Effective Ways to Market Your Etsy Business
Marketing

4 Effective Ways to Market Your Etsy Business

These four marketing methods can help you attract the target market you're looking for.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
7 Key Selling Habits All Sales Professionals Must Develop
Sales

7 Key Selling Habits All Sales Professionals Must Develop

Improving these seven habits is the key to increasing your sales, your business revenues and your profitability.
Brian Tracy | 5 min read
A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Attention-Getting Product Listings
Marketing

A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Attention-Getting Product Listings

Instead of slapping together a description of your goods, use this five-step plan to create listings that draw in customers.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
