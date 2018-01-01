Business Cards

More From This Topic

How to Turn Business Cards Into Business Relationships
Networking

How to Turn Business Cards Into Business Relationships

Business cards that symbolize fabulous connections and conversations can easily transform into annoying reminders of lost opportunities.
Sharí Alexander | 5 min read
Stop Taking Part in the Most Absurd Business Ritual
Ready for Anything

Stop Taking Part in the Most Absurd Business Ritual

Business-card swapping isn't about networking. It's about power. Here's how to assert yourself.
Issamar Ginzberg | 5 min read
8 Savvy Ways to Promote Your Event Planning Business
Startup Kit

8 Savvy Ways to Promote Your Event Planning Business

Get the word out about your services with these eight marketing tactics that are sure to bring in the business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The Hidden Power of the Business Card
Business Cards

The Hidden Power of the Business Card

Having something physical gives you a chance to put your "card(s)" on the table.
Meredith Fineman | 3 min read
5 Reasons Business Cards Still Matter
Business Cards

5 Reasons Business Cards Still Matter

With everything going digital, it's comforting to know this old school tradition will stick around.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
This Handy Robot Holds a Pen and Writes Exactly Like You Do
Far Out Tech

This Handy Robot Holds a Pen and Writes Exactly Like You Do

No time to write out letters and thank you cards? Leave it to a bot named Bond.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The 'Social Media Guide' to Crafting Your Ideal Business Pitch
Pitching Investors

The 'Social Media Guide' to Crafting Your Ideal Business Pitch

Whatever your preferred social media weapon of choice, there's an equally valuable "pitch style" associated with it.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
3 Technologies You Want to Be Using Before Your Next Business Conference
Networking Events

3 Technologies You Want to Be Using Before Your Next Business Conference

Being unfamiliar with the latest tech is exactly the first impression you don't want to make.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
How to Politely Leave a Conversation
Communication Strategies

How to Politely Leave a Conversation

Networking is all about meeting those fabulous people who can catapult your business to the next level. But what do you do when you're trapped by a windbag?
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
What to Do When Someone Refuses to Take Your Business Card
Networking

What to Do When Someone Refuses to Take Your Business Card

Sometimes, you find yourself in an uncomfortable situation where someone doesn't want to network.
Ivan Misner | 3 min read

In this virtual day and age, a hard copy of a business card may seem old fashioned, however it still holds an important place in the landscape of networking. A business card not only serves as a direct marketing tool that shares your company, title, name and contact information, but having one on hand shows that you're prepared.

 

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.