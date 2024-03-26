A Rare Piece of '80s Apple Nostalgia Owned by Steve Jobs Just Sold for a Record Price at Auction The signed business card dates back to 1983.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

An Apple relic used by co-founder Steve Jobs fetched a massive amount of money at auction over the weekend.

An Apple Computer business card from 1983 signed by Jobs with the original Apple rainbow logo and the address of the original Apple HQ at 10260 Bandley Drive in Cupertino, California sold for $181,183 through Boston-based RR Auction.

The business card was said to be in "extremely rare, perfectly graded" condition, with Jobs listed as the Chairman Board of Directors. There's a faint stain on the front of the card and a tape stain on the back.

RR Auction said it has auctioned off 10 Steve Jobs business cards but this was the oldest of the lot.

"This offered Apple Computer business card represents our second from that elusive time frame, but it is made exponentially rarer by the presence of Jobs's bold, neatly placed signature," the auction house said. "Less than five Jobs-signed Apple Computer business cards—from any period—have successfully passed PSA/DNA authentication."

The "Steve Jobs and the Apple Computer Revolution" auction also included an original Apple-1 computer signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak that sold for $323,789, and an Apple computer from 1976 signed by Steve Jobs sold for $176,850.

It's not the first time old items of Jobs' have pulled in an impressive amount at auction.

In 2022, a pair of Jobs' used brown suede Birkenstock sandals sold for $218,750 at an auction in New York, making them the most expensive pair of sandals ever sold at auction.

Apple had a relatively strong fiscal Q1 2024, noting that quarterly revenue had reached $119.6 billion, a 2% increase year over year.

Apple was up over 7% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.
