Someone Just Paid $218,750 for Steve Jobs' Used Birkenstock Sandals
And yes, they "do smell ... of success."
One lucky bidder was willing to spend big to walk in Steve Jobs' footsteps … literally.
The late Apple founder's brown suede Birkenstock sandals sold at Julien's Auctions in New York City for a whopping $218,750, which now marks the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to Julien's Auctions executive director Martin Nolan, per NPR.
Additionally, the sandals come with an NFT that gives a 360 view of the shoes as part of the sale.
Although Nolan said the shoes do have "heavy wear," they "do smell ... of success."
Sold for $218,750. A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals that were personally owned and worn by Steve Jobs.— Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) November 13, 2022
"Icons and Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" auction taking place at the @HardRock in New York City and online at https://t.co/tzS6JKuf2p, Friday through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ESXO8fJ2L7
According to the auction house, the sandals were part of Jobs' signature look while he was building Apple in the 1970s and '80s.
The sandals were previously owned by Jobs' former house manager Mark Sheff and were last sold at auction for just $2,000 in 2016. Although the new buyer chose to remain anonymous, Nolan said the transaction took place at Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.
