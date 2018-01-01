Business Finance

Project Grow

Thousands of books offer business, leadership or startup advice, but we've narrowed down the options to some must-reads.
John Rampton | 8 min read
My Biggest Mistake

An entrepreneur discusses how he fell into the trap of equating revenue with profit.
Mike Templeman | 4 min read
Starting a Business

To take the sting out of the annoying task of invoicing, consider the tips.
Rebekah Epstein | 4 min read
Starting a Business

VC Paul Lee gives us the skinny on what investors are looking for in a startup's financial projections.
Paul Lee | 2 min read
Starting a Business

Tech expert Prerna Gupta on how to convince investors that the potential of your startup is worth their money.
Prerna Gupta | 3 min read
Starting a Business

Venture capitalist, author and professor Peter S. Cohan answer readers’ top questions about entrepreneurship.
Peter S. Cohan | 2 min read
Growth Strategies

Present a creative idea, and you might take home up to $25,000 in the current crop of contests. Here are details.
Carol Tice
