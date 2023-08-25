Join us for this free webinar to learn how AI and automation are powering the future for CFOs and other financial leaders.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance at an unprecedented rate, companies large and small are left grappling with its implications—especially for business finance. CFOs and other financial leaders need to understand what AI is capable of now and have a sense of how that will evolve in the years and decades to come.

If you're ready to unlock the power of AI for finance, then you won't want to miss this free webinar, AI-Driven Decision Making: The New Frontier in Business Finance, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

This webinar will explore how AI is revolutionizing financial processes, strategies, and decision-making, providing a competitive edge to those who leverage it. From automating mundane tasks to predictive analytics and risk assessment, AI is setting new standards in efficiency and accuracy.

The conversation will be led by moderator Terry Rice. He will be joined by speaker, author, and business owner, Gene Marks, who is well versed in all things at the confluence of business finance and AI.

Attendees of this webinar will:

Grasp the fundamental ways in which AI is changing traditional financial operations and roles.

Understand the role of AI in enhancing predictive analytics, ensuring data-driven decision-making.

Discover how AI can streamline financial processes, reducing errors, and saving time through automation.

Explore real-world case studies where businesses have successfully integrated AI into their financial workflows, reaping tangible benefits.

Join us to understand, adapt, and harness the power of AI in the financial sphere of your business. The AI-Driven Decision Making: The New Frontier in Business Finance webinar will take place live on Friday, September 29 at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT.