As finance leaders are increasingly embraced as strategic figures within businesses large and small, the many hats worn by them continue to expand. And it makes sense. Financial leaders bring critical insights that can help your business grow and thrive.

The newest development for these financial leaders is their role as "Chief Data Storytellers." With increasing pressure to uncover trends and key performance indicators (KPIs), finance leaders need to convey the meaning of their data with storytelling prowess.

But how can finance leaders begin using storytelling to convey the importance of data as well as their insights and strategies for the future? To find out, join us for a free webinar, Beyond KPIs: Finance Leaders Tell the Story of Profitability, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

Kevin Galloway, a professional storyteller, actor, educator, and presenter will share his top advice for how financial leaders can advance their storytelling ability. He will be joined by business development expert and keynote speaker Terry Rice, who will lead this informative and insightful conversation.

Attendees of this webinar will learn how to:

  • Become a key storyteller in your organization through purposeful and compelling data
  • Convey impactful insights to key stakeholders across departments and teams
  • Sell your ideas effectively and lead efficiently through a challenging economy
  • And more

The Beyond KPIs: How Finance Leaders Can Tell the Story of Profitability webinar will take place live on Thursday July 27 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

