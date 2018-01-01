Business Idea Trends

Trends

How to Be a Trendsetter
Trends

How to Be a Trendsetter

If you rely on creativity, invest resources in identifying trend and invite a fresh perspective on what your company provides its customers, you won't be chasing the current trends; you will be defining them.
Mike Templeman | 4 min read
Innovation

Peer Farther Into the Future to See Opportunity Before Your Competition Does
Innovation

Peer Farther Into the Future to See Opportunity Before Your Competition Does

Tectonic shifts in technology inevitably come with unforeseen problems. Whoever sees, and solves, first will have the market to themselves.
Steve Sponseller | 4 min read
Business Unusual

If You Fry It, They Will Come. Cronuts and the Business Case for Imitation.
Business Unusual

If You Fry It, They Will Come. Cronuts and the Business Case for Imitation.

This hybrid dessert trend created opportunity across the country. We explain what the Cronut's success can teach you.
Rosemary Lane | 5 min read
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Small Business Bets, Post-Recession and Next Recession
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Small Business Bets, Post-Recession and Next Recession

Industries that perform well in the midst of economic uncertainty do just fine in good times, too.
David Nilssen | 5 min read
Reinvent a Product, Not the Wheel
Starting a Business

Reinvent a Product, Not the Wheel

Often entrepreneurs think they need to completely disrupt an industry to land success. This couldn't be further from the truth.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
Starting a Business

6 Sideline Trends Poised to Change the Entrepreneurship Game
Starting a Business

6 Sideline Trends Poised to Change the Entrepreneurship Game

Dell's Entrepreneur in Residence Ingrid Vanderveldt offers her view of trends that are going to take the main stage in 2014.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Growth Strategies

The 10 Fastest-Growing Small-Business Sectors Right Now
Growth Strategies

The 10 Fastest-Growing Small-Business Sectors Right Now

Over the past year, the strengthening housing market has been helping small companies grow -- and fast.
Gabrielle Karol | 2 min read
Starting a Business

Dream Arcades Takes '80s Nostalgia to a New Level
Starting a Business

Dream Arcades Takes '80s Nostalgia to a New Level

Dream Arcades is the largest manufacturer of non-coin-operated arcade machines in the world. Last year the company broke $1 million in sales."Nostalgia sells," says co-founder Michael Ware.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read
Ready for Anything

How to Capture a Trend-Setting Business Idea
Ready for Anything

How to Capture a Trend-Setting Business Idea

Following trends can be dangerous, but if your business idea is ahead of the curve, you can expect success.
Brad Sugars | 4 min read
Starting a Business

How Not to Bomb the Pitch of Your Dreams (Like This Writer Did)
Starting a Business

How Not to Bomb the Pitch of Your Dreams (Like This Writer Did)

Ask the right questions and be prepared and you'll avoid screwing up on a pitch that's big for your business.
Stephen Key | 3 min read
