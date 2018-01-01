Business Idea Trends
Trends
The Trends to Watch in 2018 to Help Your Business Succeed
We asked a range of experts to offer their best predictions on where business is going -- and where you should go, too.
Trends
How to Be a Trendsetter
If you rely on creativity, invest resources in identifying trend and invite a fresh perspective on what your company provides its customers, you won't be chasing the current trends; you will be defining them.
Innovation
Peer Farther Into the Future to See Opportunity Before Your Competition Does
Tectonic shifts in technology inevitably come with unforeseen problems. Whoever sees, and solves, first will have the market to themselves.
Business Unusual
If You Fry It, They Will Come. Cronuts and the Business Case for Imitation.
This hybrid dessert trend created opportunity across the country. We explain what the Cronut's success can teach you.
Business Ideas
The Top 10 Small Business Bets, Post-Recession and Next Recession
Industries that perform well in the midst of economic uncertainty do just fine in good times, too.
Starting a Business
Reinvent a Product, Not the Wheel
Often entrepreneurs think they need to completely disrupt an industry to land success. This couldn't be further from the truth.
Starting a Business
6 Sideline Trends Poised to Change the Entrepreneurship Game
Dell's Entrepreneur in Residence Ingrid Vanderveldt offers her view of trends that are going to take the main stage in 2014.
Growth Strategies
The 10 Fastest-Growing Small-Business Sectors Right Now
Over the past year, the strengthening housing market has been helping small companies grow -- and fast.
Starting a Business
Dream Arcades Takes '80s Nostalgia to a New Level
Dream Arcades is the largest manufacturer of non-coin-operated arcade machines in the world. Last year the company broke $1 million in sales."Nostalgia sells," says co-founder Michael Ware.
Ready for Anything
How to Capture a Trend-Setting Business Idea
Following trends can be dangerous, but if your business idea is ahead of the curve, you can expect success.
Starting a Business
How Not to Bomb the Pitch of Your Dreams (Like This Writer Did)
Ask the right questions and be prepared and you'll avoid screwing up on a pitch that's big for your business.