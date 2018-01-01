Business Management

This Entrepreneur's Failed Mount Everest Summit Changed How He Manages His Team
Success Strategies

This Entrepreneur's Failed Mount Everest Summit Changed How He Manages His Team

You can push past your limits -- if you ask for help.
Linda Lacina | 5 min read
5 Signs a Business Is Being Poorly Managed
Business Management

5 Signs a Business Is Being Poorly Managed

Are you considering investing in a new company? Evaluate its leadership with these five factors first.
Phil Town | 2 min read
The All-Too-Common Reasons Businesses Stop Growing
Business Management

The All-Too-Common Reasons Businesses Stop Growing

It's grow or die, out there. What are you willing to do to get it?
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
It's Not Micromanaging If You Do It Without Killing Morale
Leadership

It's Not Micromanaging If You Do It Without Killing Morale

Hands-on leadership isn't easy. But you can see your vision all the way through without discouraging your team.
Daniel Neiditch | 7 min read
Stop Glorifying 'Winging It' and Make a Plan
Leadership

Stop Glorifying 'Winging It' and Make a Plan

Staying focused on whatever is the next thing gets you nowhere without a plan. Preparation and analysis are key for any business leader.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
How to Prevent Petty Conflicts and Nasty Rumors From Destroying Your Startup
Growth Strategies

How to Prevent Petty Conflicts and Nasty Rumors From Destroying Your Startup

Grudges and rivalries are a more dangerous threat to a growing company than any competitor.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows
Legal Issues

Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows

Five ways to better manage your legal counsel.
Miriam Rivera | 6 min read
10 Qualities Separating the Extraordinary Salesperson Apart From the Pack
Ready for Anything

10 Qualities Separating the Extraordinary Salesperson Apart From the Pack

Salespeople are the infantry of business. The one who succeed have embraced that it's a tough job.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
Follow-up Is the Secret to Effective Delegation
Communications

Follow-up Is the Secret to Effective Delegation

A key leadership skill is walking that fine line between checking back and micromanaging.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
The Case for Hiring a Re-Founder Before You Pull the Plug on Your Startup
Pivots

The Case for Hiring a Re-Founder Before You Pull the Plug on Your Startup

Founders pursuing their romantic startup vision often need a dispassionate pro to keep things real.
George Deeb | 4 min read
