Cancer

How Scientists Are Hacking Cancer
Science

How Scientists Are Hacking Cancer

A cell therapy known as CAR-T is so promising that researchers are now trying to deal with a new problem -- how to keep up with demand.
Evan Dashevsky | 3 min read
The Best Part of Google's Conference Was a Teen Who Taught Himself to Code to Diagnose Cancer
Project Grow

The Best Part of Google's Conference Was a Teen Who Taught Himself to Code to Diagnose Cancer

Google was so impressed with his app that the company showcased it during CEO Sundar Pichai's opening keynote at its I/O developer conference.
Julie Bort | 3 min read
From the Iranian Revolution to Dealing With Cancer, Here Are Some of the Innovative Games on Display at This Year's Games for Change Festival
Innovation

From the Iranian Revolution to Dealing With Cancer, Here Are Some of the Innovative Games on Display at This Year's Games for Change Festival

The 13-year-old event spotlights digital entertainment made with social impact in mind.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Can Coffee Cause Cancer? Only If It's Very Hot, Says WHO.
Coffee

Can Coffee Cause Cancer? Only If It's Very Hot, Says WHO.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) had previously rated coffee as 'possibly carcinogenic' but has changed its mind.
Reuters | 4 min read
These Startups Are Disrupting the Healthcare Industry With Targeted Cancer Treatments
Healthcare

These Startups Are Disrupting the Healthcare Industry With Targeted Cancer Treatments

Innovations in big data, machine learning and in-device sensors are changing the nature of technology startups.
Adam Toren | 5 min read
Baidu CEO Tells Staff to Put Values Before Profit After Cancer Death Scandal
Cancer

Baidu CEO Tells Staff to Put Values Before Profit After Cancer Death Scandal

Li's letter said employees were making compromises for the sake of commercial interests and placing earnings growth above user experience.
Reuters | 2 min read
Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $55 Million in Talc-Powder Trial
Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $55 Million in Talc-Powder Trial

The company had lost a previous trial and faces approximately 1,200 lawsuits accusing it of not adequately warning consumers about its talc-based products' cancer risks.
Reuters | 3 min read
After A Tragedy, This Restaurateur Did What All Entrepreneurs Must: She Learned How To Keep Going
Overcoming Obstacles

After A Tragedy, This Restaurateur Did What All Entrepreneurs Must: She Learned How To Keep Going

Her husband died, but Jen Hidinger continued to chase their dream-while lending a hand to others in the industry.
Jeff Chu | 15+ min read
Report Warns Alcohol, Processed Meats and Obesity Increase Stomach Cancer Risk
Personal Health

Report Warns Alcohol, Processed Meats and Obesity Increase Stomach Cancer Risk

The authors claim avoiding these factors could prevent 4,000 new stomach cancer cases in the U.S. each year.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Sean Parker Donates $250 Million to Fight Cancer
Cancer

Sean Parker Donates $250 Million to Fight Cancer

The Napster founder and former Facebook president created the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which will focus on using the body's immune system to combat cancer cells.
Jessica Hartogs | 2 min read

Cancer is a life-threatening disease characterized by the growth of abnormal cells in the body. Its causes are attributed to both genetic and exposure to known carcinogens like tobacco, UV radiation and alcohol.

Startups are also working to develop innovative methodologies to make treatment more effective, less expensive and less invasive.

