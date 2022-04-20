📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

The campaign that uses NFT's to raise awareness around testicular cancer The spherical NFT's represent the testicles and one thing is essential: you have to learn to take care of them.

By Entrepreneur Staff Edited by Eduardo Scheffler Zawadzki

entrepreneur daily

This article was translated from our Spanish edition.

Flavio Coelho | Getty Images

It seems that today, NFTs are everywhere: music festivals, virtual rock bands , fashion collections, luxury brand video games and… in campaigns for the prevention of testicular cancer ?

That's how it is.

A campaign to raise awareness about the condition will be launched on April 26 in New York. It is a collection of non-fungible, spherical and anthropomorphized digital tokens that will be auctioned through the Solana blockchain. Those who acquire them will have to review them periodically to make them evolve and obtain attractive digital accessories. But if their owner stops watching and forgets about them, the NFT's will lose all their benefits.

The peculiar characters (you guessed it, they symbolize the testicles) were created by Movember , a foundation dedicated to the prevention of male suicide, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, and the streetwear company Mishka NYC as part of the campaign that aims to generate awareness about the risks for a man not to perform a periodic review of his testicles.

On the official website of the campaign ( nonfungibletesticles.io ) it is explained that "testicular cancer is treatable and highly curable when detected early, but most men do not know how to control themselves. It's actually easy: Getting familiar with your testicles on a regular basis will help you know what's normal, and then act if anything changes. For (a man) to get into that habit, non-expendable testicles reward him for checking them out, unlocking weird bonus traits…"

According to cancer.org , one in 250 men will develop testicular cancer at some point in his life. In addition, "the average age at diagnosis of testicular cancer is approximately 33 years. This disease mainly affects young and middle-aged men, although about 6% of cases occur in children and adolescents, and about 8% occur in men older than 55 years.

If you want to learn more about how to detect the disease early, you can visit this page .

What is Movember?

Founded in 2003 by Travis Garone and Luke Slattery in Australia, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men's health projects around the world and aims to reduce premature death in men by 25% by 2030.

One of its most emblematic events is asking men to grow a mustache during the month of November (mustache, in English; hence the term Movember) to raise funds and help a sick person.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Coworkers-Turned-Friends Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — Now It's a 'Full Hustle' Earning Over $20 Million a Year: 'Jump in With Both Feet'

Achal Patel and Russell Gong met at a large consulting firm and "bonded over a shared vision to create a mission-led company."

By Amanda Breen
Employee Experience & Recruiting

The Best Hires Often Have No Experience At All. Here Are 5 Unconventional Traits This CEO Looks For When Hiring The Best Person For The Job.

Experience counts for a lot when hiring, but don't forget about these unconventional traits, which are often key to determining an employee's success in an organization.

By Jason Foodman
Business News

Site Traffic Down? Google Just Made Some Big Search AI Changes

Google's search changes have revenue-impacting implications for many websites.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Walmart to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees, Relocate Remote Workers Back to the Office

The news comes just a day ahead of the company's highly-anticipated Q1 2024 earnings report.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Netflix Is the New Home for Christmas Day NFL Games

The NFL is set to release the rest of its full regular season 2024 schedule at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Livestream | Ask NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury About Mental Game, Launching a Business and More!

Join our free livestream on 5/16/24 at 12 PM ET with former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury and tech CEO Reid Covington to gain their insights on marketing, starting a business and more. You don't want to miss it!

By Entrepreneur Staff