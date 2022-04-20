The spherical NFT's represent the testicles and one thing is essential: you have to learn to take care of them.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition.

It seems that today, NFTs are everywhere: music festivals, virtual rock bands , fashion collections, luxury brand video games and… in campaigns for the prevention of testicular cancer ?

That's how it is.

A campaign to raise awareness about the condition will be launched on April 26 in New York. It is a collection of non-fungible, spherical and anthropomorphized digital tokens that will be auctioned through the Solana blockchain. Those who acquire them will have to review them periodically to make them evolve and obtain attractive digital accessories. But if their owner stops watching and forgets about them, the NFT's will lose all their benefits.

The peculiar characters (you guessed it, they symbolize the testicles) were created by Movember , a foundation dedicated to the prevention of male suicide, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, and the streetwear company Mishka NYC as part of the campaign that aims to generate awareness about the risks for a man not to perform a periodic review of his testicles.

On the official website of the campaign ( nonfungibletesticles.io ) it is explained that "testicular cancer is treatable and highly curable when detected early, but most men do not know how to control themselves. It's actually easy: Getting familiar with your testicles on a regular basis will help you know what's normal, and then act if anything changes. For (a man) to get into that habit, non-expendable testicles reward him for checking them out, unlocking weird bonus traits…"

According to cancer.org , one in 250 men will develop testicular cancer at some point in his life. In addition, "the average age at diagnosis of testicular cancer is approximately 33 years. This disease mainly affects young and middle-aged men, although about 6% of cases occur in children and adolescents, and about 8% occur in men older than 55 years.

If you want to learn more about how to detect the disease early, you can visit this page .

What is Movember?

Founded in 2003 by Travis Garone and Luke Slattery in Australia, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men's health projects around the world and aims to reduce premature death in men by 25% by 2030.

One of its most emblematic events is asking men to grow a mustache during the month of November (mustache, in English; hence the term Movember) to raise funds and help a sick person.