Microsoft's Rumored $2 Billion Bid for Minecraft: Smart Move or Epic Fail?
Microsoft's Rumored $2 Billion Bid for Minecraft: Smart Move or Epic Fail?

Microsoft is reportedly nearing a deal to buy the maker of the wildly popular video game, but at least one analyst calls the move a 'real head scratcher.'
Laura Entis | 4 min read
'Angry Birds' Maker Suffers a Harsh Reality
'Angry Birds' Maker Suffers a Harsh Reality

In the mercurial world of casual gaming, once prominent players have struggled to adapt to industry trends.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
The Hottest Internet Jobs Right Now
The Hottest Internet Jobs Right Now

Freelancer.com highlights five booming trends in Internet-related jobs.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
What King Digital's 'Crushed' IPO Means for Private Mobile-Game Makers
What King Digital's 'Crushed' IPO Means for Private Mobile-Game Makers

The maker of the wildly popular Candy Crush game has had a disastrous public debut. What might that mean for private companies in the gaming space?
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Candy Crush CEO: If You Don't Get Why We Are Worth $7.6 Billion, Then Play Our Game
Candy Crush CEO: If You Don't Get Why We Are Worth $7.6 Billion, Then Play Our Game

King Digital Entertainment, the maker of hit games to play on your smartphone, filed documents with the SEC today outlining the terms of its upcoming IPO.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Disney Interactive Lays Off 700 Employees
Disney Interactive Lays Off 700 Employees

Disney's struggling video game and digital media subsidiary slashed its workforce by 26 percent on Thursday.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Are Candy Crush and WhatsApp Really in it for the Long Haul?
Are Candy Crush and WhatsApp Really in it for the Long Haul?

People are betting big on Candy Crush and WhatsApp, but some fear a social-gaming bubble is building.
6 min read
In Going Public, Candy Crush Maker Hopes Investors Have a Sweet Tooth
In Going Public, Candy Crush Maker Hopes Investors Have a Sweet Tooth

Dublin-based King Media Entertainment filed for an initial public offering early this morning, as investors questioned the company's long-term prospects.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Following Takedown, Flappy Bird Hatches Anew on eBay for $100,000
Following Takedown, Flappy Bird Hatches Anew on eBay for $100,000

After Flappy Bird was inexplicably removed from app stores by its developer over the weekend, the free game has now resurfaced on eBay to the tune of $99,900.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Flappy Bird Reportedly Flapping Away For Good
Flappy Bird Reportedly Flapping Away For Good

In an unexpected turn, the creator of Flappy Bird tweeted this afternoon that he would be erasing the chart-topping game from app stores in a mere 22 hours.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

Candy Crush is a successful mobile game app published by King Digital Entertainment, which went public in 2014. The object of Candy Crush -- which is free to download -- is to move candies around until there are three of the same candies in a row.

 
