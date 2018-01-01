Candy Crush
Mergers and Acquisitions
Activision Blizzard to Buy 'Candy Crush' Maker for $5.9 Billion
Activision's CEO said buying King Digital will help the company expand into new demographics.
More From This Topic
Acquisitions
Microsoft's Rumored $2 Billion Bid for Minecraft: Smart Move or Epic Fail?
Microsoft is reportedly nearing a deal to buy the maker of the wildly popular video game, but at least one analyst calls the move a 'real head scratcher.'
Angry Birds
'Angry Birds' Maker Suffers a Harsh Reality
In the mercurial world of casual gaming, once prominent players have struggled to adapt to industry trends.
Jobs
The Hottest Internet Jobs Right Now
Freelancer.com highlights five booming trends in Internet-related jobs.
IPO
What King Digital's 'Crushed' IPO Means for Private Mobile-Game Makers
The maker of the wildly popular Candy Crush game has had a disastrous public debut. What might that mean for private companies in the gaming space?
Valuations
Candy Crush CEO: If You Don't Get Why We Are Worth $7.6 Billion, Then Play Our Game
King Digital Entertainment, the maker of hit games to play on your smartphone, filed documents with the SEC today outlining the terms of its upcoming IPO.
Layoffs
Disney Interactive Lays Off 700 Employees
Disney's struggling video game and digital media subsidiary slashed its workforce by 26 percent on Thursday.
Investing
Are Candy Crush and WhatsApp Really in it for the Long Haul?
People are betting big on Candy Crush and WhatsApp, but some fear a social-gaming bubble is building.
Finance
In Going Public, Candy Crush Maker Hopes Investors Have a Sweet Tooth
Dublin-based King Media Entertainment filed for an initial public offering early this morning, as investors questioned the company's long-term prospects.
Technology
Following Takedown, Flappy Bird Hatches Anew on eBay for $100,000
After Flappy Bird was inexplicably removed from app stores by its developer over the weekend, the free game has now resurfaced on eBay to the tune of $99,900.
Technology
Flappy Bird Reportedly Flapping Away For Good
In an unexpected turn, the creator of Flappy Bird tweeted this afternoon that he would be erasing the chart-topping game from app stores in a mere 22 hours.
Candy Crush is a successful mobile game app published by King Digital Entertainment, which went public in 2014. The object of Candy Crush -- which is free to download -- is to move candies around until there are three of the same candies in a row.