Reechal Vardhan

Guest Writer
Product Manager, Roposo

Reechal is currently a Product Manager at Roposo, a social network for people who share similar interests. Previously, she has worked in the domain of consulting and analytics at EXL Service (Inductis). 
She has completed her MBA from IIM Bangalore (2012-2014) with subjects in Marketing, Strategy and Financial Markets and has majored in Economics (2009-2012) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

More From Reechal Vardhan

The Economics Behind Building a Good Product
Product

The Economics Behind Building a Good Product

Behavioral economics can be used as a tool to figure out the areas, with respect to the product, where your users struggle
4 min read
How An App Can Be Tweaked To Counter Bad Mobile Data Coverage In India
Internet

How An App Can Be Tweaked To Counter Bad Mobile Data Coverage In India

Little tweaks to enhance the user experience in unstable telecommunication coverage in India'.
3 min read
Use These Tools To Increase Your Tech Team's Efficiency
Tech Tips

Use These Tools To Increase Your Tech Team's Efficiency

To ensure peak performance, tech tools can play a major role and can help boost return on investment tremendously if chosen wisely.
4 min read
