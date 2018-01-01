Reechal Vardhan

Reechal is currently a Product Manager at Roposo, a social network for people who share similar interests. Previously, she has worked in the domain of consulting and analytics at EXL Service (Inductis).
She has completed her MBA from IIM Bangalore (2012-2014) with subjects in Marketing, Strategy and Financial Markets and has majored in Economics (2009-2012) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.
