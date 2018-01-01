Cereal
Kellogg's Is Opening a Cereal Cafe in New York -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: Walmart is making a month of free shipping available to everyone.
Breakfast
Taco Bell's New Strategy in the Breakfast Wars: Protein Power
Taco Bell is launching a new low-calorie, high protein menu, and is testing Greek yogurt and other high-protein options as breakfast offerings.
Business Unusual
Breaking Into a Tough Market? Lessons From 'Cereal' Entrepreneurs
There's opportunity in every industry, including the established ones, like breakfast cereal. To find success, you just need to think strategically.