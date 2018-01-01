Clothes
Personal Development
12 Scientifically Proven Ways to Reinvent Yourself
The data is convincing: even small changes can have big benefits, when done correctly.
More From This Topic
Fashion
Why Get Dressed Up For Work When You Could Wear Bammies, 'Business Jammies'?
'Get Comfy. Like a Boss.' Or like look lazy, like a sloth?
Dress for Success
Why You Still Have to Dress for Success
Even in this era of jeans and T-shirts in the office, I still get dressed up -- for work, for fun and even for a weekend night at home.
Franchises
How Secondhand Clothing Gave This Woman a Second Chance
Rita Cortese risked everything for her Plato's Closet franchise.
Sleep
This Hipster Hoodie That Hides a Pillow Is a Sleeper Hit on Kickstarter
Hypnos's inflatable sweatshirt is a napper's dream -- if you're cool with snoozing in public, that is.
Clothes
5 Business Advantages of a Simple Wardrobe
You can use the time and money you don't waste figuring out how to dress for success to actually succeed.
Fashion
Men's Jeans That Fit the Woman and the Times
At a time when the national conversation about gender and sexuality is at fever pitch, one couple has created a line of jeans that look masculine but are designed to fit women.
100 Brilliant Companies
How One Apparel Brand Is Bringing Style to Sustainable Clothing
Nothing hip and sexy about sustainable and recycled fabrics? Guess again.
Marketing Mistakes
Under Armour Pulls 'Band of Ballers' T-Shirt After Complaints
The shirt featured an image meant to evoke associations with a famous Iwo Jima photograph.
Fashion
Meet the Entrepreneur Behind Kate Middleton's Maternity Style
Cecile Reinaud, founder of UK-based maternity line Seraphine, has already dressed British royalty and many of Hollywood's biggest stars.
Fashion
Look Great -- For All Occasions -- On an Entrepreneur's Budget
What you wear makes an instant impression. Make it a good impression.