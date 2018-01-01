Clothes

Why Get Dressed Up For Work When You Could Wear Bammies, 'Business Jammies'?

'Get Comfy. Like a Boss.' Or like look lazy, like a sloth?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Why You Still Have to Dress for Success

Even in this era of jeans and T-shirts in the office, I still get dressed up -- for work, for fun and even for a weekend night at home.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
How Secondhand Clothing Gave This Woman a Second Chance

Rita Cortese risked everything for her Plato's Closet franchise.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
This Hipster Hoodie That Hides a Pillow Is a Sleeper Hit on Kickstarter

Hypnos's inflatable sweatshirt is a napper's dream -- if you're cool with snoozing in public, that is.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
5 Business Advantages of a Simple Wardrobe

You can use the time and money you don't waste figuring out how to dress for success to actually succeed.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Men's Jeans That Fit the Woman and the Times

At a time when the national conversation about gender and sexuality is at fever pitch, one couple has created a line of jeans that look masculine but are designed to fit women.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
How One Apparel Brand Is Bringing Style to Sustainable Clothing

Nothing hip and sexy about sustainable and recycled fabrics? Guess again.
Carren Jao | 6 min read
Under Armour Pulls 'Band of Ballers' T-Shirt After Complaints

The shirt featured an image meant to evoke associations with a famous Iwo Jima photograph.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur Behind Kate Middleton's Maternity Style

Cecile Reinaud, founder of UK-based maternity line Seraphine, has already dressed British royalty and many of Hollywood's biggest stars.
Kristen Bellstrom | 3 min read
Look Great -- For All Occasions -- On an Entrepreneur's Budget

What you wear makes an instant impression. Make it a good impression.
Darrah Brustein | 8 min read
