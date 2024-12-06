As part of the M-Now offering, customers will enjoy access to premium beauty and fashion labels such as Estée Lauder, Forest Essentials, Paco Rabanne, and Armani Exchange. Myntra has also included popular everyday wear and accessories from brands like Roadster, Bewakoof, and Crocs, catering to a wide audience.

Flipkart-owned fashion giant Myntra announced its foray into the quick commerce space with the launch of M-Now, a service promising delivery of clothes, accessories, and beauty products in just 30 minutes. Initially rolled out in Bengaluru, the service is set to expand to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and other major cities in the coming months. In a press release issued, Myntra revealed that M-Now would initially cover 10,000 styles across categories such as fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, with plans to scale this offering within the next 3-4 months. The service, integrated directly into the Myntra app, allows customers to access products from leading global and domestic brands including Vero Moda, Tommy Hilfiger, MANGO, Levi's, Huda Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Casio, and Fossil, among others.

"With the launch of M-Now, Myntra is among the first vertical players of scale globally to deliver fashion at hyper speed," the company stated. The service builds on the increasing demand for quicker delivery of lifestyle products, an emerging trend in the quick commerce sector where grocery and essentials have dominated until now.

Transforming fashion

Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha emphasized the brand's commitment to reshaping customer experiences. "Fashion, a highly aspirational category, thrives on a diverse selection that empowers customers to style their complete look," she said. "We are grateful for Myntra's strong association with leading global and domestic brands, which are at the forefront of catering to the evolving fashion aspirations of the country."

Sinha added that M-Now allows Myntra's partner brands to reach customers faster while ensuring the same high-quality shopping experience the platform is known for.

This launch positions Myntra as a pioneer in quick commerce for fashion, setting a precedent for other industry players globally. M-Now underscores Myntra's vision of aligning with modern consumer lifestyles promising speed, variety, and style delivered to customer's doorstep.