Coders
More From This Topic
Crowdfunding
With Help From Zuck, This Campaign Just Became Indiegogo's Most Funded Project Yet
Code.org launched a crowdfunding campaign in October that has raised nearly $3 million and counting.
Problem Solving
Want to Solve Problems More Efficiently? Do This.
Learning how to program gives your brain more tools and can change the way you think.
Technology
Finding the Right Coding Bootcamp for You
With the coding explosion in full swing, programming bootcamps are popping up everywhere. For those looking to jump head first into the world of coding, here are a few tips on determining the best program for you.
Entrepreneurs
The 7 Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2014
These seven innovators are having a major influence on technology, healthcare and the government. We've got our eye on these powerful women. You should, too.
Technology
Why I Learned to Code and How You Can in 3 Months
For our series The Grind, AJ Agrawal opens up about why he decided to put everything on the back burner to become a programmer and why he is so glad he did.
Technology
How to Become a Technical Co-Founder on the Quick
A four-year computer science degree is so yesterday. These intensive programs can turn you into a developer in under 12 weeks.
Technology
Teaching Kids to Code With Youth Digital
With a heightened emphasis on learning to code, Youth Digital wants to help the next generation of young entrepreneurs succeed.