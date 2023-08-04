If a customer's experience is clunky, uninteresting or not shareable, people will not come back to do it again. This is where QR codes can change the game.

Welcome to the new, new thing. Some say it's the new television or radio. Some say it is the new out-of-home experience. Others call it the new way to experience a brand.

There is certainly no shortage of steroid-injected, turbo-charged descriptions for this amazing, revolutionary technology. So, just what is this radical disrupter, this global game-changer that we're talking about here?

Ladies and gentlemen, drum roll, please! It's the humble cereal carton, a can of soda, a box of washing powder.