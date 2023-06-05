Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tim Cook introduced users to Apple's new AR headset today at the Apple WWDC 2023 conference held from Apple's headquarters in California, USA. Cook introduced the headsets named Apple Vision Pro as an augmented reality headset that "seamlessly" blends the real and digital world. "It's the first Apple product you look through, and not at," he added. The device that resembles a pair of skiing goggles is rumoured to feature a separate battery pack and is controlled with the eyes, hands and voice of the user. The device is set to launch in the US next year and then in other countries following at USD 3,499.

The device, Vision Pro is positioned as a primary AR device but can switch between augmented and full virtual reality via a dial. It is controller-free which lets you browse rows of app icons in an operating system called visionOS by looking at them. You can tap to select and flick to scroll through the digital material and also give voice commands. Furthermore, the device supports Bluetooth devices, including the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad and also lets you connect your Mac to use inside the device. The downward-facing cameras can capture the user's hands even when placed on the lower part of the body. The headset in itself has a glass front and an aluminium frame that has five sensors, 12 cameras and a 4K display for both eyes. The headset also has a computer that is cooled by a fan. The headset has a mask that Apple calls 'Light Seal' and a strap called 'Head Band' that are cloth-lined and modular that can be flexed to fit a variety of face and head sizes. The headband that fits around the back of the head is ribbed and can be swapped for different sizes. The system uses an M2 but also includes new R1 chips.

Apple promises that you are not isolated from the people around you. The headset will display your eyes using a system called EyeSight. If you are in full VR then a glowing screen will appear to indicate you are not available. The device also created a digital 'persona' that is a hyperrealistic avatar that is formed by scanning your face. The device lets you see the real world in full colour by using a pass-through video and also can project 3D objects into real space that includes pulling objects out of a message thread into the real world. Apple is currently touting TV and Arcade content on the headset that includes premium content from Disney. The device has been in the works for years and has been through several iterations. Vision Pro is meant to be Cook's signature addition to Apple's product lineup.