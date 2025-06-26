"Any questions for me?" Your answer could make or break an offer.

These days, it takes an average of six months for job applicants to get hired for a new role, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.

Given that timeline — and the fact that some job-seekers might put in hundreds of applications before they receive an offer letter — it can pay, literally, to be strategic during the interview process.

Many hiring managers will ask interviewees if they have any questions for them at the end of an interview. It's an opportunity for candidates to further express their interest in and qualifications for the role.

There are a lot of great questions to ask in an interview — and some that might be best avoided, depending on your career goals.

A new study from SideHustles.com found that although pay transparency is the No. 1 most important thing gig workers look for in job listings, hiring managers will ghost one in 10 candidates who ask about pay during an interview.

The lack of transparency around compensation can not only throw a wrench in an applicant's job search but also make it more difficult for employers to find the right talent.

One in four gig workers would never apply to jobs without listed pay, and 68% don't trust companies that hide pay information because they believe it means the job pays poorly (74%), has a high turnover rate (49%) or fosters a toxic culture (35%), according to the report.

What's more, 20% of workers say that pay transparency in their industry has gotten worse, per SideHustles.

Hannah Williams, the Gen Z content creator behind the account Salary Transparent Street, told Entrepreneur that young professionals who want to make sure their salaries are fair should always be prepared to negotiate once they receive an offer — and wait 24 hours before accepting any new role.

"Even if you're satisfied with the rate, tell them you need 24 hours to review the offer," Williams said. "This has not only helped me get more money in the final offer if the company is pressured to fill the role, but has also brought me peace of mind in thinking through and making my final decision."