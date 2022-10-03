QR Codes Are Coming Soon To Check If Medicines Are Genuine

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The government, reportedly, plans to launch a track and trace mechanism to prevent the use of counterfeit and substandard medicines. Under this mechanism, the customers will be allowed to use QR codes to know if the pills they are popping are authentic or not.

According to TOI report, around 300 top selling drugs will have to print QR codes on the primary packaging labels in accordance with the government's plans of launching track and trace mechanism. Popular medicines like antibiotics, pain relief pills, cardiac and anti-allergic pills will come under this process.

The report added that, in June, the government asked pharma companies to affix barcodes or QR codes on their package label that store data or information legible with software application to facilitate authentication. Through this the consumers will be able to check the credibility of the medicine by entering the unique ID on a website developed by the ministry. Later on, it can be tracked through a mobile phone or text message.

An industry expert in the news report was quoted as saying, "Several options are being studied, including setting up a central database agency as a single barcode provider for the entire industry. The implementation of the system will increase costs by 3 to 4 per cent. Certain companies have voluntarily started adding the QR code. The proposed software solutions should allow manufacturers and consumers to report counterfeit pharma codes using the handheld device and the mobile application."