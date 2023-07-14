Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Research shows developers focus less on learning and mastery and more on productivity five years into their careers. And low-code tools can help them accomplish that.

According to IDC, low-code tools can increase productivity by 123%. Furthermore, companies that utilize low-code platforms can speed up their dev lifecycle for new applications and features by 62% and 72%, respectively.

However, traditional low-code (and no-code) platforms introduce proprietary languages, requiring developers to learn a new language from scratch. This can take 6 to 12 months, depending on its complexity, desired level of proficiency and the developer's prior experience.

A StackOverflow survey recently found that over 60% of developers utilize JavaScript. This makes the case for more low-code platforms that empower JavaScript developers. Doing so could set the stage for a significant boost in their productivity and efficiency.

The benefits of a low-code platform that incorporates JavaScript include the following:

1. Reduced learning curve

JavaScript eliminates the need for developers to learn new languages. Leveraging their existing knowledge of JavaScript and its framework constructs, these platforms offer a familiar environment, allowing developers to adapt quickly and spend time on more critical tasks.

Considering that Forrester's Total Economic Impact study revealed that low-code platforms increase developer efficiency by 62% over three years, just imagine the impact a JavaScript-centric platform could have.

2. Access to a larger talent pool

As the world's most popular programming language, JavaScript has a community of more than 17 million developers worldwide. A low-code platform designed for JavaScript can help businesses tap into a massive talent pool while streamlining recruitment efforts.

Companies will not only improve their agility but can also significantly reduce their costs. An Edelman Assembly study confirms that 87% of CIOs and IT pros say low code cuts their costs. JavaScript-compatible platforms can help teams do more, even in difficult hiring markets. 45% of IT pros told Forrester they first adopted low-code platforms to compensate for staff shortages.

3. The elimination of redundant work

JavaScript streamlines the development process, eliminating repetitive tasks and improving overall efficiency. These actions save valuable time and accelerate the development process.

UI components: Developers can assemble applications quickly using pre-built, customizable elements, saving time on front-end development.

Application infrastructure: Developers can leverage pre-built, configurable application services such as authentication, role-based access controls, notifications and more to accelerate and improve development processes.

Simplified backend integration: Built-in APIs and connectors allow developers to easily integrate applications with existing systems and databases, eliminating the need to write complex backend code from scratch.

These features jibe with a survey conducted by TechRepublic that illuminates how developers plan to use low-code and no-code tools. 15% want to speed up development time, 14% want to automate data collection and reporting, and 17% want to automate workflows.

4. Reduced errors with pre-packaged, fully integrated components

Stable, reliable and secure components — whether UI or application infrastructure — let developers build applications confidently. By reducing errors and promoting code quality, developers can concentrate on their core tasks and drive innovation.

5. Less maintenance

Combining low-code tools and JavaScript reduces the code needed, resulting in easier maintenance. With fewer bugs, streamlined debugging and faster updates, maintenance costs decrease and development cycles become more efficient. This gain is critically important as a Harris Poll/Stripe survey found developers spend at least 42% of their time maintaining and debugging code.

6. A focus on the development that matters most

With no need for specialized skills, developers can refine their JavaScript expertise, produce higher-quality code and drive innovation — creating more value for their organizations. Low code eliminates unnecessary distractions, repetitive tasks and time spent on developing non-unique elements of a project.

7. An entire ecosystem to leverage

Developers can use abundant libraries and tools to rapidly build and enhance their applications, boost productivity and accelerate innovation by leveraging familiar technologies instead of proprietary solutions.

8. Future-proofed applications

Low-code platforms with JavaScript at their core ensure applications remain adaptable to future technological changes. JavaScript's wide usage and continuous evolution make it a future-proof choice. Adopting a platform that embraces this language offers long-term viability and resilience as the underlying computing architecture is continuously enhanced and improving, giving developers the confidence their applications will remain relevant.

9. Built-in security and compliance

A JavaScript-centric low-code platform has built-in security and compliance features, enabling developers to build secure applications that meet industry standards and regulations. By saving time and effort, these platforms can offer peace of mind for both developers and organizations.

By choosing a low-code platform compatible with the world's 17-million-plus JavaScript developers, businesses can unlock a 10X productivity boost — and solve the problem of a global developer shortage.

In addition, a JavaScript-based low-code platform fosters a strong sense of community and collaboration, enabling developers to learn from one another and share best practices. This collaborative environment improves code quality, accelerates problem-solving and provides a more enjoyable development experience.

Ultimately, utilizing a low-code platform designed exclusively for JavaScript developers will empower them to be more productive and drive innovation rapidly. By adopting this approach, organizations can maximize their investment in their development teams, delivering cutting-edge applications and solutions that set them apart in the market.