10 Unexpected Lead Sources for B2B Marketers
Marketing

10 Unexpected Lead Sources for B2B Marketers

Adding a live chat feature to your website increases sales tremendously.
Aaron Agius | 5 min read
3 Strategies for Closing Sales Without Picking Up the Phone
Sales Strategies

3 Strategies for Closing Sales Without Picking Up the Phone

Cold calls generate follow-up conversations only 10 percent of the time, and lead to in-person meetings less than 2 percent of the time. Use these three strategies to skip the cold calling and get straight to decision-makers today.
Ryan Robinson | 5 min read
20 Lessons Learned From Making 2,000 B2B Cold Calls in Just 20 Days
Cold Calling

20 Lessons Learned From Making 2,000 B2B Cold Calls in Just 20 Days

An "expert" in your industry is just that. An "entrepreneur" knows how to sell.
Gordon Tredgold | 6 min read
Why Does Senator Al Franken Make Cold Calls?
Cold Calling

Why Does Senator Al Franken Make Cold Calls?

And why is he singing a song from Evita at the same time?
Gene Marks | 4 min read
6 Tips to Make You Love (or at Least Tolerate) Cold Calling
Sales

6 Tips to Make You Love (or at Least Tolerate) Cold Calling

The drive to call and call again is what builds success.
Gordon Tredgold | 6 min read
Dig Your Well Before You're Thirsty
Cold Calling

Dig Your Well Before You're Thirsty

Success in sales comes down to your endurance for cold calling.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
It's a Cold World for Cold Callers
Sales

It's a Cold World for Cold Callers

Cold calling is never easy but most who try it make it needlessly difficult.
Phil La Duke | 9 min read
How to Book 6 Fortune 500 Meetings in 6 days
Networking

How to Book 6 Fortune 500 Meetings in 6 days

The secret to your success? Cold calls.
Alex Berman | 2 min read
How to Cold Email a Stranger for Advice
Cold Email

How to Cold Email a Stranger for Advice

The cold email is a tough email to write, but the right nugget of wisdom can save an entrepreneur years of headache and thousands of dollars.
Ramit Sethi | 1 min read
Starting from Scratch: How to Approach Cold Calling for New Businesses
Cold Calling

Starting from Scratch: How to Approach Cold Calling for New Businesses

Have you ever considered the wisdom of initially going after prospects who have little chance of being interested in your product?
Danny Wong | 5 min read
