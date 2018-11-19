Content Marketing

To Create Truly Compelling Content Marketing, Make It a Team Activity

Content marketing doesn't have to be something that a startup's lone advertising employee has to handle completely on his own.
Imran Tariq | 5 min read
Do You Stink at Ecommerce Content Marketing? Find Inspiration in These 6 Big-Name Brands.

The strategies used by Etsy, Mercedes-Benz, JetBlue (and a brand called The Elephant Pants) can give you some good ideas.
Victor Ijidola | 6 min read
This Is the Main Reason Few Entrepreneurs Achieve Explosive Revenue Growth Online

It's time to focus on building a group of people in tune with what you put out.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
5 Simple Adjustments That Bring In High-End Clients Consistently

Don't settle for clients who pay late, ask for discounts and deals, waste your time and don't do the work.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
5 Building Blocks of a Content Market Strategy Unique to Your Dispensary

Let's face it, you're selling what everyone else is selling. Content strategy is how you persuade people to buy from you.
4 min read
Balancing Creativity and SEO in Content Writing

If people like your content, Google will like your content.
Chris Porteous | 4 min read
Meet the Content-Marketing Geniuses Behind the Powerful Brands You Know (Part 2)

Becky Shindell, communications manager at SEMrush, talks about why videos are such a priority.
Victor Ijidola | 5 min read
Don't Make These 4 Blunders When You're Trying to Build Your Audience

Marketing is often the culprit. Here's how to fix the most common errors, or avoid them altogether.
Pratik Dholakiya | 6 min read
6 Simple Strategies to Drive More Traffic to Your Content

You may not have heard of a few of these tips.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
Meet the Content-Marketing Geniuses Behind the Powerful Brands You Know

To start with, here's a peek into how TechCrunch's Travis Bernard thinks about data, storytelling and promotion.
Victor Ijidola | 6 min read
