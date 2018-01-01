Crime

With This Company's New Tool, You Can Run a Free Background Check on Yourself
Job Seekers

With This Company's New Tool, You Can Run a Free Background Check on Yourself

Checkr sells AI-powered background check software to companies. Now, it's giving job candidates a glimpse into what potential employers might see.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
The 9 Weirdest and Craziest Crimes and Heists of 2018
Crime

The 9 Weirdest and Craziest Crimes and Heists of 2018

From New Zealand's avocado crime wave to a $98,000 ramen noodle heist -- check out these crazy crimes.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
This AI Tool Helps Companies Eliminate Hiring Bias in the Name of Productivity
The Way We Work

This AI Tool Helps Companies Eliminate Hiring Bias in the Name of Productivity

Checkr's co-founder and CEO makes the case for why businesses and society are better off when background checks are streamlined with technology.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Facebook Faces Flak Over 'Sexual Images' From Minors Survey
Facebook

Facebook Faces Flak Over 'Sexual Images' From Minors Survey

The survey asked Facebook users whether it'd be OK for adults to use the platform to ask a 14-year-old girl for sexual pictures.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Study Suggests Legal Pot Would Make Border Safer Than a Massive Wall

Study Suggests Legal Pot Would Make Border Safer Than a Massive Wall

Smuggling is a violent business undeterred by walls but utterly dependent on a black market.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Can AI Tech Stop Crime Before It Happens? And How Can Entrepreneurs Benefit?
Crime

Can AI Tech Stop Crime Before It Happens? And How Can Entrepreneurs Benefit?

Think about the video footage which helped police nab the Tsarnaev brothers after the Boston Marathon. AI can potentially do even more.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
U.S. Shuts Down Huge Online Dark Web Market, AlphaBay
Internet

U.S. Shuts Down Huge Online Dark Web Market, AlphaBay

The site was used by 'hundreds of thousands' of people to buy and sell illegal goods and services, such as drugs, stolen IDs, malware and other hacking tools.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Somebody Needs to Tell Jeff Sessions That Legalized Marijuana Does Not Cause More Crime

Somebody Needs to Tell Jeff Sessions That Legalized Marijuana Does Not Cause More Crime

The Attorney General claims legal cannabis increases crime but cops and academics both disagree.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Razer's 3-Screen Laptops Stolen From CES Booth
Crime

Razer's 3-Screen Laptops Stolen From CES Booth

Razer is offering a $25,000 reward for 'original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a criminal suspect.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Amazon Alexa Data Wanted in Murder Investigation
Amazon

Amazon Alexa Data Wanted in Murder Investigation

Amazon's voice assistant may provide clues in an Arkansas case in which a man was found dead in a hot tub.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
