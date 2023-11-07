A 64-Year-Old Food Delivery Worker Was Shot in a Carjacking After Dropping Off an Order The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • The driver was retired and had recently stepped up to help the restaurant with deliveries.
  • He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition as of Monday, authorities said.

A 64-year-old food delivery driver was shot multiple times in an alleged carjacking after dropping off a food delivery order on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the north Philadelphia neighborhood of Port Richmond when the victim, who has yet to be named, was walking back to his car and ambushed from behind. The victim had just delivered a food order from Fresh Works restaurant, police told ABC News.

The deliveryman was shot five or six times before the assailant fled the scene in the victim's Jeep. As of Monday, the gunman is still on the run and has yet to be identified.

RELATED: NYC's 65,000 Food Delivery Workers Can Now 'Rest, Get Warm and Recharge' at This Fast-Food Chain's Exclusive 'Brake' Room

Phyllis Kelly, who received the food order, told local news outlet WPVI Philadelphia that the shooting occurred right after she got her food and closed the front door.

"It happened so quick. It's like, why did this happen?" Kelly told the news station. "[I'm] in shock and anger. Maybe if I would have stayed there another minute, maybe they would have went away. Maybe the driver would have been okay."

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man collapsed outside of the home with gunshot wounds to the chest, torso, and back. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition as of Monday, authorities said.

Fresh Works owner Joe Yoa told WPVI that the driver was retired and had recently stepped up to help the restaurant with deliveries.

"He's a father, a grandfather, and from what I gather he's an all-around great-grandfather and just a person who will do anything for you," Yoa said.

Police said they are on the lookout for the vehicle and at least two males in connection to the incident. They also discovered a firearm at the scene.

RELATED: Want to Be a UPS Delivery Driver? The 'Hottest' Job in the Country Only Has 17 Positions Open.

Philadelphia has seen 22 non-fatal shooting victims in the first week of November and 1,162 total this year thus far, according to the Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting.

"It's just sad. All the violence, all the guns. It's just sad it's going on," Port Richmond resident Ana S. told WPVI.

"An innocent life, who is just trying to earn a couple of dollars on a Sunday or just get that second job, something so easy, just so innocent, and had no idea what was coming up behind him," she added.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Crime Business News Food Delivery

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

6 Steps for Successfully Writing and Publishing Your First Book as an Entrepreneur

Here are the key steps an author can take to successfully write and publish their first book.

By Chad Willardson
Business News

Disgraced WeWork Founder and Ex-CEO Adam Neumann Calls Bankruptcy Filing 'Challenging to Watch' and 'Disappointing'

WeWork filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. and plans to follow suit in Canada.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How to Break into a New Market With No Leads and No References — and Be Successful

Want to expand into new sectors and scale? Here's what you need to know.

By Sebastian Huelck
Operations & Logistics

What Will It Take to Build a Truly Ethical AI? These 3 Tips Can Help.

Ethical AI is a popular buzzword, but companies are finding mixed results trying to leverage it. Here's everything you need to know to navigate the ethical minefield.

By Lena Grundhoefer
Green Entrepreneur

How to Reduce E-waste and Promote Repurpose in Your Business

Entrepreneurs can make a massive impact on sustainability by employing the right practices

By Kerry Chen
Business News

Love Espresso Martinis? You Can Now Smell Like One

The iconic beverage is celebrating its 40th birthday with a fragrance launch.

By Sam Silverman