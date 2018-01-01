Customer Satisfaction
Customer Satisfaction
Want Loyal Customers? Prioritize Your Customer Service With These 4 Tactics.
Customer insights. A welcoming environment. Transparency. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure it out.
Online Reviews
5 Surefire Ways to Improve Your Site's Online Reviews
Having negative online reviews about your site is not the same as having 'bad' reviews. This writer explains the difference.
Value
Frontier Airlines Is Learning the Hard Way That Value Is King
Frontier's debacle in Denver shows that offering the cheapest price is a losing strategy if customers are unhappy with what they bought.
Project Management
Scope Creep, the Killer of Projects
When a customer's requests for add-ons and changes puts a project manager in an invidious position, scope creep has crept in.
Customer Loyalty
6 Gestures That Wow Customers and Earn Their Loyalty
These tips below will help you wow your customers and keep them coming back for more.
Product Development
You Can't Expand While Your House Is on Fire
Some steps you just don't get to skip, like having a product that works as advertised, at a cost that makes economic sense.
Holidays
How to Prepare to Dazzle and Delight Your Customers This Upcoming Holiday Season
Wondering how you can boost sales and awareness in the coming months? Incorporate these ideas into your game plan.
Corporate Culture
5 Ways to Turn Your Company Culture Around
If your company is suffering from poor culture and disengaged employees, change the conversation. Here's how.
Customer Service
3 Ecommerce Companies Rocking Their Customer Service
Never mind Amazon and Zappos, other firms are realizing that stellar customer service makes the sale.
Customer Relationship Management
The Key to a Happy, Healthy Relationship With Your Customers
Customer service isn't rocket science, and these tips will help you learn how to deliver it better than your competition.