Customization

3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017
Crowdfunding

3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017

The market is evolving, and so are the products that help drive it. Consumers and backers alike are on the lookout for customizable solutions to everyday problems.
Jonathan Chaupin | 3 min read
Bold, New Ecommerce Businesses Are the Ones Holding Sway in the Online Marketplace
E-commerce

Bold, New Ecommerce Businesses Are the Ones Holding Sway in the Online Marketplace

Customers have more online choices than ever before -- and shoppers are buying into the concept.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
At This Store, the Fitting-Room Mirrors Know All
Retail

At This Store, the Fitting-Room Mirrors Know All

Shoppers at the Ralph Lauren Polo flagship store in New York City can now engage with Oak Labs' smart, interactive fitting-room mirrors.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Meet the Entrepreneurs Who Set Their Sights on Bringing Quality Binoculars to the U.S.
Entrepreneurs

Meet the Entrepreneurs Who Set Their Sights on Bringing Quality Binoculars to the U.S.

A domestic maker of binoculars takes on the best European optics, one satisfied customer at a time.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
For the First Time Ever, 3-D Printed Pill Receives FDA Approval
Health Care

For the First Time Ever, 3-D Printed Pill Receives FDA Approval

Its use case is narrow, but the FDA's stamp of approval could have broader implications for the way we create customized medicine.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
In the Future, Everything Will Be Customized Thanks to 3-D Printing
3-D Printing

In the Future, Everything Will Be Customized Thanks to 3-D Printing

Kegan Schouwenburg, founder of 3-D printed insole maker SOLS, believes customization will become a core offering at both high- and low-end retailers.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
What Is Consumer 3-D Printing Really Good For?
3-D Printing

What Is Consumer 3-D Printing Really Good For?

Kegan Schouwenburg, co-founder and CEO of SOLS, discusses the applications of 3-D printing beyond its novelty factor.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
This Startup Is Bringing 3-D Printed Insoles to the NBA and the Everyday Consumer
3-D Printing

This Startup Is Bringing 3-D Printed Insoles to the NBA and the Everyday Consumer

SOLS co-founder Kegan Schouwenburg offers a look into how the 3-D printed insole maker is expanding.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Perform Powerful Personalized Marketing in 4 Easy Steps
Marketing Strategies

Perform Powerful Personalized Marketing in 4 Easy Steps

First tackle the low-hanging fruit and then build up to more ambitious campaigns.
Kevin Bobowski | 4 min read
This Strategy, Used by the Red Sox, Can Elevate You Above the Competition
Customer Feedback

This Strategy, Used by the Red Sox, Can Elevate You Above the Competition

What can you do to avoid the trap of a price war? One simple thing: hit the road and gather customer feedback.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
