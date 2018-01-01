Data Breach

Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.
Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
How Well Does Your State Protect You From the Aftermath of Data Breaches? (Infographic)
How Well Does Your State Protect You From the Aftermath of Data Breaches? (Infographic)

Data breach notification laws vary across the U.S. Here's a guide to see how well your state laws protect you.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance
Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance

Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
Mick Hagen | 6 min read
We Need an Internet Bill of Rights
We Need an Internet Bill of Rights

We cannot preserve the good things about the internet if all the bad things are left unchecked.
Monica Eaton-Cardone | 6 min read
Recycled Passwords Are Putting Your Company at Risk
Recycled Passwords Are Putting Your Company at Risk

Use the same password for every account? You've captured a hacker's heart.
Sandor Palfy | 6 min read
Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today
Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
The Cambridge Analytica Scandal Has People Quitting Facebook but Business Pages Are Untouched
The Cambridge Analytica Scandal Has People Quitting Facebook but Business Pages Are Untouched

Businesses want their information public.
Francis Dinha | 5 min read
Robert Herjavec's Dos and Don'ts: From Cryptocurrency to Cyber Hygiene
Robert Herjavec's Dos and Don'ts: From Cryptocurrency to Cyber Hygiene

The 'Shark Tank' star offers best practices to protect your business from hacks, leaks and the cost of cleaning up afterward.
Sarah Austin | 11 min read
5 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From Facebook's User Privacy Mistakes
5 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From Facebook's User Privacy Mistakes

One of the world's largest, richest and most successful companies has botched customer trust and crisis communications.
Manish Dudharejia | 9 min read
Facebook's Data Scandal and Europe's New Data Privacy Rule Have Massive Implications for U.S. Entrepreneurs
Facebook's Data Scandal and Europe's New Data Privacy Rule Have Massive Implications for U.S. Entrepreneurs

Facebook's accelerating fall from grace comes just as the EU is implementing what is likely to be the global gold standard for data regulation.
Arndt Groth | 6 min read
