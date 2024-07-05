Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

OpenAI Internal Messaging Systems Breached in 2023: Report It should be the responsibility of companies to be transparent with their customers, employees and partners regarding any cyber incidents that take place with the company

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Freepik

A malicious actor breached OpenAI's internal messaging systems last year, successfully stealing sensitive credentials related to the company's artificial intelligence technology designs.

The hacker gathered information from an online forum where employees discussed OpenAI's latest technologies. However, the hacker did not manage to penetrate the secure systems where OpenAI develops and stores its AI models and related data.

Following the attack, OpenAI officials informed their employees about the breach in April of last year. However, the executives did not make a public announcement about the attack and its scale since no customers or partners were affected, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

According to OpenAI executives, the attack did not pose a national security threat, as it was carried out by a private individual hacker with no known ties to any hacker group or foreign government. In May, OpenAI reported that it had discontinued five covert influence operations that were illegally using its AI models for "deceptive activity" across the internet.

This attack sheds light on potential future cyber threats as we move towards an AI-driven world. Companies and governments across the world need to have robust cybersecurity systems to ensure the safety and privacy of customers and partners. Additionally, it should be the responsibility of companies to be transparent with their customers, employees and partners regarding any cyber incidents that take place with the company and to provide proper safety mechanisms and training against evolving cyber threats.
