LastPass Hackers Breach Company's Password Vault. Is Your Data At Risk?

Further investigation into the first LastPass hacking incident, which occurred in 2022, revealed that the hackers obtained access to corporate files.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

The password manager LastPass has announced new details about a hacking incident that occurred in August 2022.

At the time, LastPass said that although an "authorized party" gained entry to its system, no evidence was found that the hackers obtained user data. Now, evidence has emerged that the hackers appear to have gained access to an employee's home computer and infiltrated a "shared cloud-storage environment," which "initially made it difficult for investigators to differentiate between threat actor activity and ongoing legitimate activity."

Related: Apple to Roll Out First of Its Kind Technology to Protect Users from Hackers, Spyware

The hackers gained access to the employee's computer by installing a keylogger into the software to obtain the employee's password for the LastPass corporate vault. Once they were in the vault, they exported entries and shared folders that contained decryption keys needed to unlock cloud-based Amazon S3 buckets with customer vault backups.

LastPass announced key initiatives it is taking to address the "ongoing containment, eradication and recovery activities related to the second incident," including "hardening to security" of employees' resources and home networks.

Related: Hackers Steal $620 Million in Massive Gaming Crypto Heist

With so much of life requiring passwords for day-to-day functions — from email to apps — LastPass was founded to help individuals navigate all their passwords in one secure place.

Is your data at risk?

GoTo, LastPass' parent company, announced in January that it will inform individuals if their data has been breached and provide "actionable steps" to ensure greater security for their accounts.

Although it's still unclear how many users were affected by the hack, Kiplinger suggests it's better to be safe than sorry and take action immediately by changing important passwords, using websites like HaveIBeenPwned.com or even switching password managers.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

Editorial Assistant

Madeline Garfinkle is an Editorial Assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Hackers Cyber Attacks News and Trends Cybersecurity Data Breach Data Security

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Viral TikTok Video of Lowe's Employee Screaming for Help Leads to Resignation

A Lowe's employee resigned after a video of him struggling with the box went viral, garnering almost 4 million views.

By Steve Huff

Business News

TD Bank Settles Ponzi Scheme Lawsuit for $1.2 Billion

The suit accused the bank of ignoring red flags for years.

By Steve Huff

Money & Finance

Pat Flynn Teaches You How to Build a Revenue Generating Audience

Building an audience is the key to growing your business. But how do you do that?

By Terry Rice

Business News

JPMorgan vs. Frank: Charlie Javice Says Jamie Dimon Had Personal Interest in Acquisition

Javice, who founded the fintech startup that Morgan acquired for $175 million, is accused of fabricating 4 million customer accounts.

By Steve Huff

Business News

The 20 Most Affluent Places in the U.S.

There are some places in the U.S. where the average household income is over half a million dollars.

By Madison Hoff

Living

5 Proven Habits to Create Success in Business and in Life

Intentionally follow these five tenants of success, and see where it leads you.

By Trevor Cowley