"No new data leak has happened": Angel One Says Reported Data Breach Dates Back to April 2023 The malicious actor claimed to have profit and loss statements of affected customers

The financial services company, Angle One, reported that it had suffered a massive data breach, impacting nearly 7.9 million customers' data. This breach led to the leakage of sensitive information such as names, mobile numbers, email, and addresses of the affected users on the dark web.

The stock broking industry has witnessed huge growth, driven by the increasing interest of the general public in investing. In February, the total number of demat accounts in India increased to 148 million, with new accounts surging to approximately 4.3 million, compared to an average monthly addition of 2.1 million in FY23, as reported by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"We want to confirm that Angel One's customer data is secure, and there has been no new data leak incident. The current issue pertains to an incident that occurred in April 2023, which was promptly reported to the relevant authorities. We assure you that this incident has no impact on client securities, funds, or credentials, and all client accounts remain secure," the company stated.

The malicious actor claimed to have profit and loss statements of affected customers; however, they have not disclosed them yet, as reported by media on Wednesday. Following the incident, Angel One has confirmed that the data breach occurred in 2023, and there has been no additional leakage of data since then.

Cisco's 2024 Cybersecurity Readiness Index, reported that only 4 per cent of Indian organizations are at the 'mature' stage of cybersecurity readiness to deal with such attacks. However, the report also mentioned that approximately 37 per cent of the Indian organisations are at the 'progressive' stage.
