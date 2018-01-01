Data Management

More From This Topic

Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.
Data Management

Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.

He said he believes personal data is being 'weaponized.'
Rachel England | 3 min read
Google Shutters Google+ After It Exposed Data for Hundreds of Thousands of Users
Google

Google Shutters Google+ After It Exposed Data for Hundreds of Thousands of Users

The company also didn't tell users about the exposure.
Mallory Locklear | 3 min read
How Blockchain Can Help You Start, Grow and Protect Your Business
Blockchain

How Blockchain Can Help You Start, Grow and Protect Your Business

Your competitors are harnessing the crypto economy's power. Don't get left behind.
Suhaib Mohammed | 5 min read
Overlooking This One Thing Can Stop Your Cannabis Business in Its Tracks

Overlooking This One Thing Can Stop Your Cannabis Business in Its Tracks

Even if you're small, you're data infrastructure has to be robust.
Eric Schlissel | 7 min read
Utilizing Data to Understand Your Audience and Turn Its Members Into Super Fans
Data Management

Utilizing Data to Understand Your Audience and Turn Its Members Into Super Fans

The global research director for Formula 1, Matt Roberts, sits down with David Meltzer to talk about the how Formula 1 Racing is using data to adapt their approach to market the high-octane sport.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
Rather Than Complaining About Privacy Laws, This Data Aggregator Sees Them as an Opportunity
Data Management

Rather Than Complaining About Privacy Laws, This Data Aggregator Sees Them as an Opportunity

Innoplexus is working on solutions in response to GDPR and other data privacy restrictions.
BizCast | 2 min read
The Scariest Thing About AI Is the Competitive Disadvantage of Being Slow to Adapt
Artificial Intelligence

The Scariest Thing About AI Is the Competitive Disadvantage of Being Slow to Adapt

Artificial intelligence can give you a 360 degree view of customer preferences and needs.
David Niki | 7 min read
A Customer Data Platform Picks Up Where CRM Leaves Off
Big Data

A Customer Data Platform Picks Up Where CRM Leaves Off

At last, there is a way to pull all the data together for deep, actionable, behavioral insights..
Karl Wirth | 7 min read
Google Reportedly Allows Outside App Developers to Read People's Gmails
Gmail

Google Reportedly Allows Outside App Developers to Read People's Gmails

The outside app companies receive access to messages from Gmail users who signed up for things like price-comparison services or automated travel-itinerary planners.
Greg Sandoval | 3 min read
California Lawmakers Just Made It Harder for Companies to Sell Your Data
Privacy Concerns

California Lawmakers Just Made It Harder for Companies to Sell Your Data

It could be the dawn of a new era.
Timothy J. Seppala | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.