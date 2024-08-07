Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

3 Common Online Habits Are Putting Your Personal Information at Risk, New Research Reveals The number of reported data breaches in the U.S. is on the rise.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Americans' personal data and sensitive information are highly vulnerable online.
  • People say they want better online security and regulation, yet neglect the necessary steps to make them a reality.

The number of reported data breaches in the U.S. increased to a record 3,205 in 2023, up 78% from 2022 and 72% from the former peak in 2021, according to the nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center, The Wall Street Journal reported.

That means personal data and sensitive information remain at high risk, and unfortunately, many Americans aren't doing enough to protect themselves.

Although people want more online security and data regulation, they ignore simple measures that can help them safeguard their information, a new survey from U.S. News and World Report found.

Related: Why Data Privacy Is the Key to Building Consumer Trust in Marketing

Read on for three online security strategies you shouldn't overlook if you want to keep your online accounts and devices safe:

1. Creating strong passwords

Strong passwords can be the first line of defense against unauthorized access to your sensitive personal information.

Despite that fact, only 22% of survey respondents said they changed their passwords on a regular basis, and 55% admitted to using the same ones for multiple social media platforms.

Related: AI Can Crack Most Common Passwords in Less Than a Minute — Here's How to Set a Safe One

2. Adjusting privacy settings

Some 77% of Americans have little or no trust in leaders of social media companies to publicly admit mistakes and take responsibility for data misuse, according to a recent survey from Pew Research Center.

Updating privacy settings allows users some control over their personal information, yet only 41% of users manage these settings "sometimes" — and 11% don't manage them at all, per U.S. News and World Report's findings.

Related: How a Privacy-Centered Social Media Platform Acquired Millions of Customers With No Paid Marketing

3. Using a VPN

A VPN — or virtual private network — creates an encrypted connection (or "tunnel") between your device and a remote server run by the VPN service.

VPNs offer an important layer of security when someone connects to a public WiFi network, but nearly two-thirds (63%) of people said they don't use them when connecting to public networks, potentially putting their personal information at risk, U.S. News and World Report's survey revealed.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Amp up Productivity with Microsoft Office 2019 for $25

Equip your business with essential tools for success.

By StackCommerce
Starting a Business

How Much Do Small Businesses Pay Their Employees? It Varies Significantly By State — Here's the Full Ranking.

Working for a small business can pay a lot more — or less — depending on where you live.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

When Her Small Business Was in Crisis, She Started a Salty Side Hustle — Then 'Took a Long Shot in the Dark' That Got Walmart's Attention

Yasmin Curtis had to get creative after her seafood restaurant Two Fish Crab Shack took a hit during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Is This Business Idea Too Good Not to Steal? Find Out on This Episode of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.'

In this episode, contestants come with great products — and investors come with tough questions.

By Dan Bova
By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel