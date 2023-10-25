Is Your Personal Information on the Internet? Here's How to Remove It From Google Search Results. Google now offers a "remove this result" feature.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • You can now request to have your sensitive personal information removed from appearing in Google search results.
  • The removal may not scrub it from the web entirely, though.

If you've ever Googled yourself, it can be scary to see how much the web knows about you — and how hard it is to scrub the information.

Now, Google is making it a little easier. The company launched a "remove this result" feature, currently in Beta mode, which allows users to file a request to eliminate phone numbers, emails, and home addresses from appearing in Google Search results.

To remove your personal information from Google search results:

  • Search for your name, and click the three vertical dots next to a relevant result/website.
  • Select "remove this result" and choose the appropriate removal reason.
  • Log into your Google account, enter the relevant information, and click "send."

You'll receive a removal decision via email after a few days.

If you need to remove personal information beyond phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses, choose the "content contains your personal information" option. There, you can have sensitive data, such as Social Security and bank account numbers, removed — as well as images of signatures, pictures of an ID, and more.

To track your request, access the "data & privacy" settings within your Google Account, scroll down to "my activity," then press the three dots in the search bar and select "other activity." From there, you can manage results related to you and check the status of your request.

You can also submit a request, here.

However, an approved removal request doesn't mean it's gone from the Internet or the specific website where it was originally posted, CNBC added. It will just remove it from appearing in Google results.

The "remove this result" tool is part of Google's "results about you" feature that launched last year.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Google News and Trends Privacy Concerns Data Privacy

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Taylor Swift Is Officially a Billionaire — Here's How She Did It and Where Her Net Worth Comes From

Swift and Rihanna are the first two female musicians in the billionaires club (so far).

By Emily Rella
Leadership

How to Develop Self-Awareness and Become a More Conscious and Effective Leader

Let's explore the three horizons of self-awareness.

By Jason R. Waller
Business News

AI or Not? Debate Erupts Over Authenticity of Gannett's 'Reviewed' Articles, Employees Demand Answers

Writers at Reviewed became suspicious of articles that lacked specific author information on platforms like LinkedIn.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

10 Ways to Transform Your Leadership Team into a Sales Machine

How to empower your leadership team and elevate them into a sales machine that can take your business to new heights.

By Omri Hurwitz
Marketing

Why Subscription Models Will Be the New Normal for Social Media

It's no secret that social media has become a very important part of our lives. It's not just about connecting with friends and family — it's also home to brands and creators building communities.

By Christopher Tompkins
Devices

Save $180 on These Waterproof Wireless Earbuds

Listen to the music you love the most convenient way possible.

By Entrepreneur Store