Get All Access for $5/mo

Keep Your Data Safe While on the Go With This $60 Hard Drive This hard drive features a slim design and fast data transfer support.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Modern companies cannot mess around with risking their data and work. The easiest and most relied-upon way to protect your and your team's work is to make sure that everyone has a backup device that they can count on. This means prioritizing an option that can support speedy transfers while also being lightweight and easy to use for travel.

For a limited time only, you can get this 1TB Slim Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive on sale for only $59.99 (reg. $109). With its sleek and minimal design and sizable storage capacity, this hard drive is an excellent solution for business travelers and everyday professionals.

Conveniently, the portable hard drive is designed to be compatible with most major operating systems, including MacOS, Windows, and Linux. It also comes with a storage bag and fast-working micro-B to USB-A cable, so it's ready to take on the road and work with.

The fast transfer speeds this slim, portable hard drive provides can help a wide range of professionals out in a variety of scenarios. Whether you're backing a day's worth of videos after a content creation campaign or running a zip drive over to a colleague's, it can be done quickly with 120Mbps read speed and 104Mbps write speeds.

Entrepreneurs who want to set their teams up for success while being as safe as possible with their work and time will love this hard drive solution.

Don't waste any more time.

Pick up this 1TB Slim Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive while it's on sale for only $59.99 (reg. $109).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Grew Her Side Hustle Sales From $0 to Over $6 Million in Just 6 Months — and an 'Old-School' Mindset Helped Her Do It

Cynthia Sakai, designer and founder of the luxury personal care company evolvetogether, felt compelled to help people during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

'Do You Like the Taste of Making Money?' Investors Weigh In on Crazy New Food Biz Pitches.

On the food-focused season 11 premiere of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch,' contestants serve up new business opportunities to our board of investors. Will they dig in?

By Dan Bova
Business News

Costco's CEO Says This Product Is the 'Most Important Item We Sell'

Ron Vachris stepped into the CEO role at Costco after more than 40 years at the company. He began as a forklift driver.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

This Airline Is Now Ranked Best in the World, According to a New Report

Skytrax released its ranking of the world's best airlines for 2024.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

Top Secrets to Starting a 6-Figure Etsy Side Hustle That Earns Passive Income, According to 3 People Who Did It

Etsy remains a popular ecommerce platfrom for sellers — and can be incredibly lucrative for those who know how to use it.

By Amanda Breen