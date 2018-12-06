Debt
Overcoming Obstacles
What I Learned When I Lost 180 Lbs. -- But Went $1 Million Into Debt
I got control of my body weight, but meanwhile my business was suffering.
More From This Topic
Money Management
Lessons From the Rich and Famous: Manage Your Money Like Oprah to Avoid Going Into Debt Like Nicholas Cage
Have a plan in place for your money, no matter how much you earn.
Debt
How to Manage Personal Credit Card Debt as an Entrepreneur
To effectively combat financial obstacles, starry-eyed innovators owe it to themselves to become resourceful and scrappy. Here are some tips.
Debt
8 in 10 Employees Live Paycheck to Paycheck -- How You Can Help Them Break the Cycle
Financial struggles for employees also create problems for employers.
Financing
How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business
Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Small Business Financing
How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time
Many successful companies bootstrapped to get started but getting big almost inevitably requires funding.
Entrepreneurs
Dealing with Debt as an Entrepreneur
Debt is all too common for business owners, but these experts can help you see the difference between good and bad debt and teach you how to keep yourself out of it.
Entrepreneurs
4 Scenarios When It Makes Good Sense to Take on Business Debt
Debt is often necessary to grow.
Success Strategies
7 Daily Practices That Open You to Prosperity
Prosperity is a basket of emotions you experience about yourself in the world, and it is completely under your control.
Debt
Generation of Debt: The Average Credit Card Debt by Age
How much credit card debt does the average American have?
Finance
Are You Taking Care of Yourself Financially?
Don't let running your business keep you from managing personal finances.