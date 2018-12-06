Debt

Money Management

Lessons From the Rich and Famous: Manage Your Money Like Oprah to Avoid Going Into Debt Like Nicholas Cage

Have a plan in place for your money, no matter how much you earn.
Christopher Tracy | 5 min read
Debt

How to Manage Personal Credit Card Debt as an Entrepreneur

To effectively combat financial obstacles, starry-eyed innovators owe it to themselves to become resourceful and scrappy. Here are some tips.
Due | 6 min read
Debt

8 in 10 Employees Live Paycheck to Paycheck -- How You Can Help Them Break the Cycle

Financial struggles for employees also create problems for employers.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Financing

How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business

Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Mark Abell | 8 min read
Small Business Financing

How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time

Many successful companies bootstrapped to get started but getting big almost inevitably requires funding.
Jared Hecht | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs

Dealing with Debt as an Entrepreneur

Debt is all too common for business owners, but these experts can help you see the difference between good and bad debt and teach you how to keep yourself out of it.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Entrepreneurs

4 Scenarios When It Makes Good Sense to Take on Business Debt

Debt is often necessary to grow.
Mike Kappel | 4 min read
Success Strategies

7 Daily Practices That Open You to Prosperity

Prosperity is a basket of emotions you experience about yourself in the world, and it is completely under your control.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 6 min read
Debt

Generation of Debt: The Average Credit Card Debt by Age

How much credit card debt does the average American have?
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
Finance

Are You Taking Care of Yourself Financially?

Don't let running your business keep you from managing personal finances.
Brian Hamilton | 4 min read
