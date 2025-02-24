House Hunting? $300,000 Buys Over 2,000 Square Feet in Just 1 State — Here's What $500,000 Gets You Across the U.S. Here's exactly how much home you can afford depending on your location and budget.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Home prices rose 3.4% from December 2023 to December 2024 and are expected to rise another 4.1% by December 2025, per CoreLogic.
  • A new GOBankingRates analysis reveals how much house prospective buyers can afford on $300,000 to $500,000 budgets across the U.S.

Nearly 90% of renters in the U.S. would like to buy a home — but they can't afford it, according to research from CNN.

Home prices rose 3.4% from December 2023 to December 2024 and will increase another 4.1% by December 2025, per a recent home-price analysis from CoreLogic.

The median price for an existing home (not new construction) was $404,500 as of September 2024, the National Association of Realtors reported, though real estate costs vary considerably nationwide.

Related: You Have One Month Left to Buy a House, According to Barbara Corcoran. Here's Why.

If you're among the approximately 15% of Americans in the market for a new house, you might be wondering just how much home you can afford.

A recent GOBankingRates analysis breaks it down. The report sourced the Federal Reserve of St. Louis to find the median listing price per square foot of homes in the U.S. and each state's housing cost index, calculating the price per square foot.

GOBankingRates' research revealed that a $300,000 budget will buy you up to 1,500 square feet in homes across 25 states and that West Virginia is the only state where $300,000 can purchase a more than 2,000-square-foot home (2,185 square feet).

Related: This Is How Much You Need to Earn to Buy a House in the U.S., According to a New Report

Read on for GOBankingRates' complete analysis of what home buyers with $300,000, $400,000 and $500,000 budgets can afford across the country:

1. West Virginia

  • Square feet for $300,000: 2,185
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,913
  • Square feet for $500,000: 3,641
  • Price per square foot: $137
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 61.3

2. Kansas

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,894
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,526
  • Square feet for $500,000: 3,157
  • Price per square foot: $158
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 70.7

3. Alabama

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,876
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,501
  • Square feet for $500,000: 3,126
  • Price per square foot: $160
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 71.4

4. Mississippi

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,855
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,473
  • Square feet for $500,000: 3,092
  • Price per square foot: $162
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 72.2

5. Oklahoma

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,793
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,391
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,988
  • Price per square foot: $167
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 74.7

6. Arkansas

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,781
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,375
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,968
  • Price per square foot: $168
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 75.2

7. Iowa

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,776
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,368
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,960
  • Price per square foot: $169
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 75.4

8. Indiana

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,733
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,310
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,888
  • Price per square foot: $173
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 77.3

9. Kentucky

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,721
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,295
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,869
  • Price per square foot: $174
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 77.8

10. Michigan

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,706
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,275
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,843
  • Price per square foot: $176
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 78.5

11. Missouri

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,704
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,272
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,840
  • Price per square foot: $176
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 78.6

12. Georgia

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,691
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,255
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,818
  • Price per square foot: $177
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 79.2

13. Nebraska

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,685
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,246
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,808
  • Price per square foot: $178
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 79.5

14. North Dakota

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,678
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,238
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,797
  • Price per square foot: $179
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 79.8

15. Minnesota

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,668
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,224
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,780
  • Price per square foot: $180
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 80.3

16. Texas

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,647
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,196
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,746
  • Price per square foot: $182
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 81.3

17. Maryland

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,629
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,172
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,716
  • Price per square foot: $184
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 82.2

18. Tennessee

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,617
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,157
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,696
  • Price per square foot: $185
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 82.8

19. Pennsylvania

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,604
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,139
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,673
  • Price per square foot: $187
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 83.5

20. Illinois

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,591
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,121
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,651
  • Price per square foot: $189
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 84.2

21. Louisiana

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,587
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,116
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,645
  • Price per square foot: $189
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 84.4

22. Montana

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,583
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,111
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,638
  • Price per square foot: $190
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 84.6

23. New Mexico

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,577
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,103
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,629
  • Price per square foot: $190
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 84.9

24. South Carolina

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,550
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,067
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,584
  • Price per square foot: $194
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 86.4

25. Ohio

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,529
  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,038
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,548
  • Price per square foot: $196
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 87.6

26. South Dakota

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,493
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,991
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,488
  • Price per square foot: $201
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 89.7

27. Wyoming

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,486
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,982
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,477
  • Price per square foot: $202
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 90.1

28. North Carolina

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,401
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,868
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,335
  • Price per square foot: $214
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 95.6

29. Delaware

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,388
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,850
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,313
  • Price per square foot: $216
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 96.5

30. Wisconsin

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,360
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,813
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,266
  • Price per square foot: $221
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 98.5

31. Idaho

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,351
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,802
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,252
  • Price per square foot: $222
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 99.1

32. Virginia

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,290
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,720
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,150
  • Price per square foot: $233
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 103.8

33. Nevada

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,254
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,672
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,090
  • Price per square foot: $239
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 106.8

34. Colorado

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,245
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,660
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,074
  • Price per square foot: $241
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 107.6

35. Florida

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,244
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,658
  • Square feet for $500,000: 2,073
  • Price per square foot: $241
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 107.7

36. Rhode Island

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,171
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,561
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,951
  • Price per square foot: $256
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 114.4

37. New Hampshire

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,153
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,537
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,921
  • Price per square foot: $260
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 116.2

38. Connecticut

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,143
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,524
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,905
  • Price per square foot: $263
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 117.2

39. Alaska

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,137
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,516
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,895
  • Price per square foot: $264
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 117.8

40. Washington

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,057
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,409
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,762
  • Price per square foot: $284
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 126.7

41. Utah

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,033
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,377
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,721
  • Price per square foot: $291
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 129.7

42. Oregon

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,017
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,356
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,695
  • Price per square foot: $295
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 131.7

43. Vermont

  • Square feet for $300,000: 1,006
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,342
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,677
  • Price per square foot: $298
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 133.1

44. Maine

  • Square feet for $300,000: 986
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,315
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,644
  • Price per square foot: $304
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 135.8

45. Arizona

  • Square feet for $300,000: 985
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,313
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,641
  • Price per square foot: $305
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 136

46. New Jersey

  • Square feet for $300,000: 969
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,292
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,615
  • Price per square foot: $310
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 138.2

47. New York

  • Square feet for $300,000: 787
  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,049
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,311
  • Price per square foot: $381
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 170.2

48. California

  • Square feet for $300,000: 641
  • Square feet for $400,000: 854
  • Square feet for $500,000: 1,068
  • Price per square foot: $468
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 209.1

49. Massachusetts

  • Square feet for $300,000: 593
  • Square feet for $400,000: 790
  • Square feet for $500,000: 988
  • Price per square foot: $506
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 226

50. Hawaii

  • Square feet for $300,000: 443
  • Square feet for $400,000: 590
  • Square feet for $500,000: 738
  • Price per square foot: $678
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 302.6
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Why Rejection is a Startup's Best Growth Strategy

Rejection is an essential part of the startup journey, offering valuable lessons in resilience, strategy and growth that ultimately strengthen entrepreneurs and their ventures.

By Dmitrii Khasanov
Leadership

10 Philanthropic Organizations Entrepreneurs Should Consider Supporting

Discover ten impactful philanthropic organizations that align with entrepreneurial values, offering opportunities to give back and create meaningful change.

By Roy Dekel
Business News

'Necessary Change': Starbucks Is Laying Off 1,100 Corporate Workers and Eliminating Open Roles — Read the Memo

The workers who are being laid off will be told by midday on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

Is Your Leadership Truly Effective or Just Controlling? Here's How to Let Go and Unlock True Growth

True leadership begins when illusions end. Here's how letting go of control and rigid success metrics unlocks transformational growth.

By Wilson Luna