Here's exactly how much home you can afford depending on your location and budget.

Nearly 90% of renters in the U.S. would like to buy a home — but they can't afford it, according to research from CNN.

Home prices rose 3.4% from December 2023 to December 2024 and will increase another 4.1% by December 2025, per a recent home-price analysis from CoreLogic.

The median price for an existing home (not new construction) was $404,500 as of September 2024, the National Association of Realtors reported, though real estate costs vary considerably nationwide.

If you're among the approximately 15% of Americans in the market for a new house, you might be wondering just how much home you can afford.

A recent GOBankingRates analysis breaks it down. The report sourced the Federal Reserve of St. Louis to find the median listing price per square foot of homes in the U.S. and each state's housing cost index, calculating the price per square foot.

GOBankingRates' research revealed that a $300,000 budget will buy you up to 1,500 square feet in homes across 25 states and that West Virginia is the only state where $300,000 can purchase a more than 2,000-square-foot home (2,185 square feet).

Read on for GOBankingRates' complete analysis of what home buyers with $300,000, $400,000 and $500,000 budgets can afford across the country:

1. West Virginia

Square feet for $300,000: 2,185

Square feet for $400,000: 2,913

Square feet for $500,000: 3,641

Price per square foot: $137

Housing cost-of-living index: 61.3

2. Kansas

Square feet for $300,000: 1,894

Square feet for $400,000: 2,526

Square feet for $500,000: 3,157

Price per square foot: $158

Housing cost-of-living index: 70.7

3. Alabama

Square feet for $300,000: 1,876

Square feet for $400,000: 2,501

Square feet for $500,000: 3,126

Price per square foot: $160

Housing cost-of-living index: 71.4

4. Mississippi

Square feet for $300,000: 1,855

Square feet for $400,000: 2,473

Square feet for $500,000: 3,092

Price per square foot: $162

Housing cost-of-living index: 72.2

5. Oklahoma

Square feet for $300,000: 1,793

Square feet for $400,000: 2,391

Square feet for $500,000: 2,988

Price per square foot: $167

Housing cost-of-living index: 74.7

6. Arkansas

Square feet for $300,000: 1,781

Square feet for $400,000: 2,375

Square feet for $500,000: 2,968

Price per square foot: $168

Housing cost-of-living index: 75.2

7. Iowa

Square feet for $300,000: 1,776

Square feet for $400,000: 2,368

Square feet for $500,000: 2,960

Price per square foot: $169

Housing cost-of-living index: 75.4

8. Indiana

Square feet for $300,000: 1,733

Square feet for $400,000: 2,310

Square feet for $500,000: 2,888

Price per square foot: $173

Housing cost-of-living index: 77.3

9. Kentucky

Square feet for $300,000: 1,721

Square feet for $400,000: 2,295

Square feet for $500,000: 2,869

Price per square foot: $174

Housing cost-of-living index: 77.8

10. Michigan

Square feet for $300,000: 1,706

Square feet for $400,000: 2,275

Square feet for $500,000: 2,843

Price per square foot: $176

Housing cost-of-living index: 78.5

11. Missouri

Square feet for $300,000: 1,704

Square feet for $400,000: 2,272

Square feet for $500,000: 2,840

Price per square foot: $176

Housing cost-of-living index: 78.6

12. Georgia

Square feet for $300,000: 1,691

Square feet for $400,000: 2,255

Square feet for $500,000: 2,818

Price per square foot: $177

Housing cost-of-living index: 79.2

13. Nebraska

Square feet for $300,000: 1,685

Square feet for $400,000: 2,246

Square feet for $500,000: 2,808

Price per square foot: $178

Housing cost-of-living index: 79.5

14. North Dakota

Square feet for $300,000: 1,678

Square feet for $400,000: 2,238

Square feet for $500,000: 2,797

Price per square foot: $179

Housing cost-of-living index: 79.8

15. Minnesota

Square feet for $300,000: 1,668

Square feet for $400,000: 2,224

Square feet for $500,000: 2,780

Price per square foot: $180

Housing cost-of-living index: 80.3

16. Texas

Square feet for $300,000: 1,647

Square feet for $400,000: 2,196

Square feet for $500,000: 2,746

Price per square foot: $182

Housing cost-of-living index: 81.3

17. Maryland

Square feet for $300,000: 1,629

Square feet for $400,000: 2,172

Square feet for $500,000: 2,716

Price per square foot: $184

Housing cost-of-living index: 82.2

18. Tennessee

Square feet for $300,000: 1,617

Square feet for $400,000: 2,157

Square feet for $500,000: 2,696

Price per square foot: $185

Housing cost-of-living index: 82.8

19. Pennsylvania

Square feet for $300,000: 1,604

Square feet for $400,000: 2,139

Square feet for $500,000: 2,673

Price per square foot: $187

Housing cost-of-living index: 83.5

20. Illinois

Square feet for $300,000: 1,591

Square feet for $400,000: 2,121

Square feet for $500,000: 2,651

Price per square foot: $189

Housing cost-of-living index: 84.2

21. Louisiana

Square feet for $300,000: 1,587

Square feet for $400,000: 2,116

Square feet for $500,000: 2,645

Price per square foot: $189

Housing cost-of-living index: 84.4

22. Montana

Square feet for $300,000: 1,583

Square feet for $400,000: 2,111

Square feet for $500,000: 2,638

Price per square foot: $190

Housing cost-of-living index: 84.6

23. New Mexico

Square feet for $300,000: 1,577

Square feet for $400,000: 2,103

Square feet for $500,000: 2,629

Price per square foot: $190

Housing cost-of-living index: 84.9

24. South Carolina

Square feet for $300,000: 1,550

Square feet for $400,000: 2,067

Square feet for $500,000: 2,584

Price per square foot: $194

Housing cost-of-living index: 86.4

25. Ohio

Square feet for $300,000: 1,529

Square feet for $400,000: 2,038

Square feet for $500,000: 2,548

Price per square foot: $196

Housing cost-of-living index: 87.6

26. South Dakota

Square feet for $300,000: 1,493

Square feet for $400,000: 1,991

Square feet for $500,000: 2,488

Price per square foot: $201

Housing cost-of-living index: 89.7

27. Wyoming

Square feet for $300,000: 1,486

Square feet for $400,000: 1,982

Square feet for $500,000: 2,477

Price per square foot: $202

Housing cost-of-living index: 90.1

28. North Carolina

Square feet for $300,000: 1,401

Square feet for $400,000: 1,868

Square feet for $500,000: 2,335

Price per square foot: $214

Housing cost-of-living index: 95.6

29. Delaware

Square feet for $300,000: 1,388

Square feet for $400,000: 1,850

Square feet for $500,000: 2,313

Price per square foot: $216

Housing cost-of-living index: 96.5

30. Wisconsin

Square feet for $300,000: 1,360

Square feet for $400,000: 1,813

Square feet for $500,000: 2,266

Price per square foot: $221

Housing cost-of-living index: 98.5

31. Idaho

Square feet for $300,000: 1,351

Square feet for $400,000: 1,802

Square feet for $500,000: 2,252

Price per square foot: $222

Housing cost-of-living index: 99.1

32. Virginia

Square feet for $300,000: 1,290

Square feet for $400,000: 1,720

Square feet for $500,000: 2,150

Price per square foot: $233

Housing cost-of-living index: 103.8

33. Nevada

Square feet for $300,000: 1,254

Square feet for $400,000: 1,672

Square feet for $500,000: 2,090

Price per square foot: $239

Housing cost-of-living index: 106.8

34. Colorado

Square feet for $300,000: 1,245

Square feet for $400,000: 1,660

Square feet for $500,000: 2,074

Price per square foot: $241

Housing cost-of-living index: 107.6

35. Florida

Square feet for $300,000: 1,244

Square feet for $400,000: 1,658

Square feet for $500,000: 2,073

Price per square foot: $241

Housing cost-of-living index: 107.7

36. Rhode Island

Square feet for $300,000: 1,171

Square feet for $400,000: 1,561

Square feet for $500,000: 1,951

Price per square foot: $256

Housing cost-of-living index: 114.4

37. New Hampshire

Square feet for $300,000: 1,153

Square feet for $400,000: 1,537

Square feet for $500,000: 1,921

Price per square foot: $260

Housing cost-of-living index: 116.2

38. Connecticut

Square feet for $300,000: 1,143

Square feet for $400,000: 1,524

Square feet for $500,000: 1,905

Price per square foot: $263

Housing cost-of-living index: 117.2

39. Alaska

Square feet for $300,000: 1,137

Square feet for $400,000: 1,516

Square feet for $500,000: 1,895

Price per square foot: $264

Housing cost-of-living index: 117.8

40. Washington

Square feet for $300,000: 1,057

Square feet for $400,000: 1,409

Square feet for $500,000: 1,762

Price per square foot: $284

Housing cost-of-living index: 126.7

41. Utah

Square feet for $300,000: 1,033

Square feet for $400,000: 1,377

Square feet for $500,000: 1,721

Price per square foot: $291

Housing cost-of-living index: 129.7

42. Oregon

Square feet for $300,000: 1,017

Square feet for $400,000: 1,356

Square feet for $500,000: 1,695

Price per square foot: $295

Housing cost-of-living index: 131.7

43. Vermont

Square feet for $300,000: 1,006

Square feet for $400,000: 1,342

Square feet for $500,000: 1,677

Price per square foot: $298

Housing cost-of-living index: 133.1

44. Maine

Square feet for $300,000: 986

Square feet for $400,000: 1,315

Square feet for $500,000: 1,644

Price per square foot: $304

Housing cost-of-living index: 135.8

45. Arizona

Square feet for $300,000: 985

Square feet for $400,000: 1,313

Square feet for $500,000: 1,641

Price per square foot: $305

Housing cost-of-living index: 136

46. New Jersey

Square feet for $300,000: 969

Square feet for $400,000: 1,292

Square feet for $500,000: 1,615

Price per square foot: $310

Housing cost-of-living index: 138.2

47. New York

Square feet for $300,000: 787

Square feet for $400,000: 1,049

Square feet for $500,000: 1,311

Price per square foot: $381

Housing cost-of-living index: 170.2

48. California

Square feet for $300,000: 641

Square feet for $400,000: 854

Square feet for $500,000: 1,068

Price per square foot: $468

Housing cost-of-living index: 209.1

49. Massachusetts

Square feet for $300,000: 593

Square feet for $400,000: 790

Square feet for $500,000: 988

Price per square foot: $506

Housing cost-of-living index: 226

50. Hawaii