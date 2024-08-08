Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Credit Card Debt Is Rising — Here's How Much the Average American Owes Average credit card debt is up 6% from last year. How does your debt compare to the rest of the country?

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • TransUnion’s second-quarter Credit Industry Insights Report released Thursday shows the average American has 6% more credit card debt than they did a year ago.
  • Average credit card debt is now $6,329 compared to $5,947 last year.
  • The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also released a survey earlier this week showing that U.S. credit card debt now totals $1.14 trillion.

Credit card debt in the U.S. hit a record high in Q2, and Americans are paying the price — in interest.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Tuesday that credit card debt skyrocketed to $1.14 trillion as of Q2 2024. That's a $27 billion increase from the previous quarter and a $111 billion jump from the same time last year. The report was representative of the nation, based on a national sample of data drawn from the New York Fed's Consumer Credit Panel.

Related: Robinhood Is Offering a Credit Card for the First Time — and It's Available in 10-Karat Gold

Meanwhile, TransUnion's second-quarter Credit Industry Insights Report released Thursday shows that the average American now has an average of $6,204 in credit card debt, or 6% more than last year's average of $5,947.

TransUnion reported 545 million credit cards in use in the U.S. in Q2 2024.

Paul Siegfried, senior vice president and credit card business leader at TransUnion, says there's a difference between how higher-risk and lower-risk borrowers use their credit cards.

"Higher-risk [borrowers] seem to be experiencing more significant inflationary pressures and as such, relying on their cards more, evident in increasing balances and higher utilization," he stated.

Related: There Are New Rules for 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Programs — Here's What to Know

At the same time, TransUnion found that credit card originations, or approval for new credit cards, mortgages, and loans, was down 7% year-over-year.

"Originations will likely continue to decline for mid-tier and worse consumers as issuers look to less risky borrowers," Siegfried said.

According to a Forbes Advisor's report, the average credit card annual percentage rate (APR) is around 27.62% this week.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Digital vs. Personal — What's the Best Way to Communicate With Your Customers?

One of the challenges all businesses face is figuring out how much personal support to offer their customers.

By Joseph Camberato
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Delta Airlines Slammed With Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Disastrous' Flight Cancelations

Delta says its mass cancelations were due to software issues caused by the July 19 CrowdStrike outage.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

Cultural Fit Can Make or Break an M&A Deal

One of the most critical components for success -- cultural fit -- often falls by the wayside.

By Rick Hall
Growing a Business

Identifying and Communicating Your 'Why' Can Transform Your Business — Here's How to Do It

Here's how discovering and effectively communicating your company's purpose can transform its performance, customer relationships and overall success in the marketplace.

By Chris Kille
Franchise

This Entrepreneur Overcame a Toxic Boss to Build $25 Million in Business Ethically, Here's What He Learned About Empathy-Driven Leadership

We asked entrepreneur Dr. Ryan Senters to tell us about where — and how — empathy fits into his extraordinary journey of entrepreneurial success.

By Carl Stoffers