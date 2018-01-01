Difficult Clients
Leadership
A Disastrous Project and Screaming Client Are Inevitable
Great leaders learn from everything, and a project gone wrong is no exception. Here's a process for doing just that.
More From This Topic
Client Relationship Management
3 Lessons for Handling Challenging Clients
Sometimes, the best strategy is to say no, and mean it.
Customer Relationship
4 Times You Need to Say Goodbye to a Client
Nobody likes a break up, but sometimes it's the best thing to do for your business.
Client Relationships
7 Telltale Signs It's Time to Fire a Client
Some clients simply aren't worth the money they are paying.
Managing Employees
10 People Who Will Destroy Your Business
Be wary of those who have flash or cash but not your best interests in mind.
Difficult Clients
5 Tried and True Ways to Calm Down a Difficult Client
You can't make everyone happy all the time but you can always listen and offer solutions.
Ready for Anything
7 Strategies to Succeed With That Demanding, Difficult Customer
Understand how to deflect and bypass a client's anger to meet your goals.
Ready for Anything
Not in the Mood to Battle Corporate Customer Service? Get a Jerk to Do It For You.
If you're a jerk looking for work, the former head of Reddit just might have a job for you. Nice guys need not apply.
Client Relationship Management
'Opportunity Cost' Sounds Abstract But It Costs Your Business Real Money
Clients who don't value your time keep you from those who do. There are polite ways to set them straight.
Ready for Anything
How to Stop the Time Suck of Customer Relationships
Implementing strong client boundaries helps keep everyone focused.
Problem Customers
The Essential Script for Releasing a Client
It's awkward, but knowing how to say adieu to a problem customer can make all the difference.