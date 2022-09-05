6 Things to Do When a Client Loses Interest in Your Work

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Finding a loyal client can feel like striking gold when you're trying to succeed as a freelancer. Consistent customers provide you with a steady foundation and can boost your entrepreneurial confidence. However, earning and keeping their loyalty is no easy feat.

Several things can cause a client to lose interest in your services. It may be impossible to prevent this from happening. But it is possible to manage the situation and maybe even avoid the loss of a valued customer.