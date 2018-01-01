Direct Mail Solution

Marketing Bootcamp

3 Split Tests to Improve Your Direct Mail Results

If you want to increase your response rate, make sure you are ALWAYS testing something new.
Craig Simpson | 4 min read
Advertising Strategies

8 Laws for Writing Copy That Sells

Crafting effective ad copy is easy-if you follow this expert advice.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
Advertising

6 Lessons From the Legends of Advertising

Discover the six overriding lessons for putting together a promotional campaign that produces the best results.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
Advertising Strategies

18 Things Testing Your Ads Can Teach You About Effective Advertising

Testing is the only way you can know your promotions are working and make sure you're getting the best response possible. Find out more about how research can help you create ads that work.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
Marketing Bootcamp

How to Overcome Writer's Block and Create Great Ad Copy

Use the same process a famous copywriter used to get down to work and write great ad copy every single time you try.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
Marketing Bootcamp

17 Tips for Increasing the Selling Power of Your Ad Copy

Put these tips to work for you when you're writing ad copy and you'll see your writing improve.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
Ready for Anything

How to Sell With Emotion

Research has shown that ads that touch readers' emotions are more successful than ads that only touch their intellect. Find out how to craft emotional ads.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
Ready for Anything

4 Advertising Principles From Ad Legend David Ogilvy

You can learn to create outstanding ad copy if you follow these 4 simple rules from an advertising pro.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
Marketing Strategies

4 Tips for Crafting the Ideal Sales Letter

When writing a letter to sell a product, you should put yourself in the place of your prospective buyer and think of everything that person could desire.
Craig Simpson | 6 min read
Marketing

4 Tips to Find the Best Copywriter for Your Business

Before you hire your company's copywriter make sure they fit these four qualities.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
