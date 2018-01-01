Doing Good

More From This Topic

Airbnb Pilot Connects Refugees and Evacuees With Housing
Airbnb

Airbnb Pilot Connects Refugees and Evacuees With Housing

The new pilot platform connects Airbnb hosts with relief organizations that serve refugees, evacuees and other people in need.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Doing Good by Doing Well: 6 Digital Tools for Social Entrepreneurs
Doing Good

Doing Good by Doing Well: 6 Digital Tools for Social Entrepreneurs

These tools make it easy for you to give back, while pushing you and your business ahead.
Jess Ekstrom | 5 min read
When Should Entrepreneurs Pursue a Social Good?
Corporate Social Responsibility

When Should Entrepreneurs Pursue a Social Good?

Business leaders should question not the need but rather the desire and ability to pursue a social good.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Prepare for Happy Tears: 5 Times Tech Improved People's Lives
Technology

Prepare for Happy Tears: 5 Times Tech Improved People's Lives

These tearjerkers involve children seeing and hearing for the first time and a young girl receiving a new hand.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
The Findings of This Massive Global Social Entrepreneurship Study Will Surprise You
Entrepreneurs

The Findings of This Massive Global Social Entrepreneurship Study Will Surprise You

The focus is shifting from money in the bank to society's biggest challenges.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
5 Franchises That Paid It Forward
Franchises

5 Franchises That Paid It Forward

Even franchises and the people that run them can get hit with a case of the feels.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
LinkedIn Boss Gives $14 Million Away to Employees. Ours Gave Us Some Donuts.
Linkedin

LinkedIn Boss Gives $14 Million Away to Employees. Ours Gave Us Some Donuts.

The package is reportedly worth an estimated $14 million.
Reuters | 1 min read
Technology Opens the Door for Entrepreneurs to Achieve the Triple Bottom Line
Social Entrepreneurs

Technology Opens the Door for Entrepreneurs to Achieve the Triple Bottom Line

These days, every company, no matter what industry, is a technology company. The focus should be on people, planet and profit.
Elizabeth Gore | 6 min read
3 Practices That Will Help You Make This the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Project Grow

3 Practices That Will Help You Make This the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

There's a lot of extra pressure on all of us during the holiday season. Keep these things in mind to make it better for you and your loved ones.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Social Entrepreneur?
Social Entrepreneurs

Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Social Entrepreneur?

'In particular, the two principles of self-reflection and genuine humility are especially important.'
Deborah Mitchell | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.