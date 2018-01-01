Donald Trump

Bob Woodward's 'Fear' Is the Latest Example of How the Trump Bump Seems to Be Boosting Nonfiction Book Sales
People have been reading nonfiction in increasing numbers since 2013.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
White House Orders Federal Agencies to Find Bad Things to Say About Legal Marijuana

The move looks less like a shift in policy than an effort to influence President Trump.
Peter Page | 4 min read
What the Burgeoning Trade War Really Means for Entrepreneurs
Tariffs tilt the playing field. Companies well connected on Capitol Hill will win, everyone else will lose.
Per Bylund | 7 min read
This Week in Entrepreneur News Quiz. Are You a Genius?
How plugged in are you? Find out!
Dan Bova | 1 min read
What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh
The president has nominated the Washington, D.C. judge for the bench.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
China Is Slamming the U.S. With $34 Billion in Tariffs -- Here Are the States That Will Be Hurt the Most
The tariffs cover mostly energy and agricultural products but hit everything from goldfish to electric cars.
Bob Bryan | 2 min read
Will President Trump Really Support States' Rights On Marijuana?

He appointed an anti-marijuana zealot to be Attorney General but political realities seem to be part of his calculations.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Why the New 'Take a Knee' Policy Isn't Likely to Heal the NFL's Damaged Brand
The NFL's goal is to make the whole issue go away by taking back control of the story. There is no sign it has succeeded.
Peter Horst | 6 min read
You Can Block Critics on Twitter, but the President Can't
A federal judge has ruled people have a First Amendment right to comment on President Trump's Twitter feed even if he doesn't like what they say.
Peter Page | 3 min read
Marketing Lessons From Stormy Daniels
Whatever you're selling, make sure your marketing message is focused, concise and credible.
Gregg Schwartz | 5 min read
