With AI, shifting supply chains and political forces reshaping the landscape, businesses across every sector face a pivotal year ahead. Here are three hard-won lessons that have helped me adapt to market changes — and can help you thrive in 2025.

Back in 2015, our company faced a brutal decision. We'd built our business around supplying low-cost consumer technologies, but political shifts introduced regulations that threatened our core revenue streams.

We made the tough call to pivot, shifting from the consumer market to the enterprise. It was risky, and many of my smartest friends and peers advised us against it, but ultimately and luckily, the transition paid off. This taught us a vital lesson: the businesses that thrive are the ones that see major shifts coming and adapt before they hit.

With the Trump administration coming into power in 2025, we can expect changes that will ripple across every sector. New tariffs, taxes or compliance mandates could reshape markets overnight. Meanwhile, advancements in generative AI and evolving global supply chains are already pushing companies to rethink operations.

Leaders who recalibrate now will have a strong advantage and be ready to capture new opportunities. Here are some key lessons we learned in adapting to changing markets:

1. Political shifts require diverse revenue streams and strategic planning

At the time, we shifted from consumer technology to enterprise, and we were solely focused on hardware, with no recurring or service revenues. To stay resilient, we needed diverse revenue streams — a strategy that is particularly important during geopolitical shifts.



As the Trump administration steps into power next year, expect economic policy changes to impact businesses of all sizes. Trade restrictions, new taxes or even a stronger push for TAA (Trade Agreements Act) compliance could reshape how companies approach operations, sourcing and growth plans.

If the new administration revisits tariffs on foreign imports, for example, "Made in America" will be more than just a slogan; it could be a requirement for all government contracts, squeezing out companies dependent on cheap overseas manufacturing.



It could even shift to 'Designed in America,' driving domestic innovation, fostering new technologies and establishing a more resilient downstream supply chain — something critically needed across the U.S., as highlighted in recent CHIPS Act discussions.

Prepare by diversifying sourcing and manufacturing locations. A "dual supply chain" model that sources both domestic suppliers and US-friendly countries can minimize risk while opening doors for new opportunities.

If you're sourcing from a single region, you risk your business. Think of TAA compliance as a way to future-proof your company: as the government ramps up incentives and penalties, you'll want to be on the right side of those policies.

2. AI is elevating business outcomes: Leverage it or be left behind

Artificial Intelligence is enabling businesses to predict consumer behavior, manage inventory efficiently and deliver better products. From predictive healthcare to food delivery, AI is improving the customer experience.



Take healthcare, where companies that once avoided investing in hardware innovation are now deploying custom-built devices to capture and analyze real-time patient data because it offers them an immediate competitive edge. These devices generate insights that were once unimaginable, reduce costs and open new revenue streams.



We're also seeing big consulting groups and Fortune 500 companies, which historically were risk averse when it came to hardware, looking at investing in more hardware engineering and design, because of its potential to generate original data — a hot commodity in today's marketplace. Look no further than the Apple or Android ecosystems to understand clearly why it is vital to control the hardware.



Every company should actively integrate AI into its operations or partner with firms that specialize in it. Many AI tools are accessible at low cost, and with the pace of AI advancement, those who lag will struggle to catch up with early adopters.

3. Supply chain resilience: Just-in-time is dead

The Trump administration's favor of Made in America means there will likely be significant tax subsidies and incentives for design and engineering on home soil. However, taxes on foreign products will likely increase, adding strain to the already fickle global supply chain.



For companies that rely solely on imports or exports, building supply chain resilience is crucial. In 2020, global supply chain disruptions exposed the flaws of "just-in-time" inventory models, leaving many scrambling to fulfill orders. In 2025, if your supply chain isn't resilient, your business isn't either. "Just-in-time" isn't just risky—it's history.

Today, holding reserves of critical components — like semiconductors, which can take months to source — is essential. Our company moved to a model with multi-supplier agreements and strategic inventory planning to prevent disruptions.

Moreover, building strong partnerships with suppliers is also essential. A true partner will take your call on their day off because they know your success is tied to theirs. Get those relationships in place now, or risk paying a high price when supply chain shocks hit.

As we enter into 2025, don't assume any component of your business is guaranteed. Smart leaders will adopt a zero-trust mentality and take a hard look at their vulnerabilities before the storms hit.



For small to medium sized businesses, it's particularly important to perform a self-assessment: are your revenue streams diversified and, if possible, recurring? Do you have enough flexibility in your supply chain? Are you prepared to respond to new regulations? What would happen to your business if sales completely stopped and how long would you be able to survive?



Look ahead, make the changes now, and use 2025 as a launching pad for growth and strategic diversification. Companies that stay agile will not just survive — they'll lead the way.