Here's How Trump's Victory Will Impact Small Businesses, According to a Georgetown Business School Professor Corporate tax cuts may seem like a good thing for businesses, but tariffs and other policies are less clear-cut.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 presidential election will impact small businesses, says Shye Gilad, professor at Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business.
  • Trump’s stated policies so far include lowering the corporate tax rate, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, and implementing tariffs on imports.
  • These policies have different effects on businesses and consumers.

On Wednesday morning, Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States.

Wall Street is "cheering" Trump's triumph, per NPR, and is relieved by a "quick and undisputed election result," according to USA Today.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 3% Wednesday morning, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose by 1.5% each, hitting record highs.

How a Second Trump Presidency Could Affect Small Business

Shye Gilad, Professor of the Practice in Management at Georgetown's McDonough School of Business, told Entrepreneur in an emailed statement that the election outcome "significantly" affects small businesses.

The Trump administration has proposed lowering the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%.

"Under a Trump administration, the emphasis may be more on reducing taxes, deregulating industries, and implementing protectionist trade policies," Gilad stated.

Donald Trump. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On trade, Trump proposed 10% to 20% tariffs on all imports and 60% to 100% tariffs on imports from China, stating that policies would create new jobs and help the American manufacturing industry. The National Retail Federation estimates that the tariffs would cost consumers $78 billion per year.

"While small business owners may welcome Trump's corporate tax rate cut, his protectionist trade approach, and vow to eliminate the ACA could present costly, systemic problems that may outweigh the tax benefit," Gilad wrote.

However, Bill Newlands, the CEO of Constellation Brands, a beer company known for the Modelo, Corona, and Pacifico brands, downplayed concerns about higher tariffs in a recent interview.

"We already had four years of a Trump administration, and our business was up double-digit during that window of time," he stated.

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

