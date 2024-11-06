Here's how the business world is reacting to former President Donald Trump's 2024 election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former President Donald Trump will return to the White House in January after beating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. election with 276 electoral votes. As vote counting continues in some key states, business leaders are taking to social media and sharing their thoughts on the close of a highly contentious election cycle.

Mark Cuban

Elon Musk

Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/XvYFtDrhRm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

Joe Rogan

Sean Johnson, CEO of Madison

I voted for her. I think he's a bad guy.



But if you lose the senate, house, electoral college AND popular vote, and you think the lesson is half the country is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, and stupid… wrong lesson. And the same thing will likely happen in 2028. — Sean Johnson ? (@intentionally) November 6, 2024

Aaron Levie, CEO of Box

Wild ride. Congrats to @realDonaldTrump on becoming President again. What's great about America is that we're on a rocket ship right now and can keep accelerating with the right policies and execution. — Aaron Levie ?? (@levie) November 6, 2024

Andrew Yang