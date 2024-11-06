'You Won Fair and Square': How Mark Cuban, Elon Musk and Business Leaders Are Reacting to Trump's 2024 Election Win Here's how the business world is reacting to former President Donald Trump's 2024 election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.
Former President Donald Trump will return to the White House in January after beating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. election with 276 electoral votes. As vote counting continues in some key states, business leaders are taking to social media and sharing their thoughts on the close of a highly contentious election cycle.
Mark Cuban
Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square.— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 6, 2024
Congrats to @elonmusk as well. #Godspeed
Elon Musk
Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/XvYFtDrhRm— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024
Want to learn how a Trump win will impact your business? Join Entrepreneur's webinar on 11/7 at 2PM E.T.
Joe Rogan
WHOLE.— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 6, 2024
LEE.
SHIT. pic.twitter.com/os36QTHe8v
Sean Johnson, CEO of Madison
I voted for her. I think he's a bad guy.— Sean Johnson ? (@intentionally) November 6, 2024
But if you lose the senate, house, electoral college AND popular vote, and you think the lesson is half the country is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, and stupid… wrong lesson. And the same thing will likely happen in 2028.
Aaron Levie, CEO of Box
Wild ride. Congrats to @realDonaldTrump on becoming President again. What's great about America is that we're on a rocket ship right now and can keep accelerating with the right policies and execution.— Aaron Levie ?? (@levie) November 6, 2024
Andrew Yang
Defending democracy means accepting election results that don't go your way. Congrats to Donald Trump - I hope that he brings people and the country together. ???— Andrew Yang?⬆️?? (@AndrewYang) November 6, 2024