Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

'You Won Fair and Square': How Mark Cuban, Elon Musk and Business Leaders Are Reacting to Trump's 2024 Election Win Here's how the business world is reacting to former President Donald Trump's 2024 election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

By David James

Former President Donald Trump will return to the White House in January after beating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. election with 276 electoral votes. As vote counting continues in some key states, business leaders are taking to social media and sharing their thoughts on the close of a highly contentious election cycle.

Mark Cuban

Elon Musk

Want to learn how a Trump win will impact your business? Join Entrepreneur's webinar on 11/7 at 2PM E.T.

Joe Rogan

Sean Johnson, CEO of Madison

Aaron Levie, CEO of Box

Andrew Yang

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ran-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.

Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu