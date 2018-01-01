Driving Business - Driving Success

Is a High-Tech Customer Loyalty System Right For You?
Ask a Geek

Is a High-Tech Customer Loyalty System Right For You?

Here's what you need to know about starting a loyalty program that keeps customers coming back.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
As a Business Owner, Should You Make Your Personal Beliefs Public?
Ethics

As a Business Owner, Should You Make Your Personal Beliefs Public?

The good, the bad and the bottom line of community involvement.
Gael O'Brien | 4 min read
How to Develop Your Management Style and Assemble the Best Team
Leadership

How to Develop Your Management Style and Assemble the Best Team

A look at what you should strive for as the leader of your business.
Jeremy Bloom | 6 min read
Want to Be Truly Valued? Create Opportunities by Connecting People.
Networking

Want to Be Truly Valued? Create Opportunities by Connecting People.

Opportunity makers earn unbreakable trust by adding value, are adept at spotting patterns and constantly explore industries outside their own.
Falon Fatemi | 5 min read
4 Reasons You're Lucky That Angry Customer Is Yelling at You
Customer Service

4 Reasons You're Lucky That Angry Customer Is Yelling at You

Listening to unhappy customers is a hard but valuable way to learn how to improve your business and better than them disparaging you on social media.
Rohan Ayyar | 5 min read
5 Things Successful Entrepreneurs Do Differently
Entrepreneurs

5 Things Successful Entrepreneurs Do Differently

From determining product-market fit to continually reinvesting in themselves, here is what makes some entrepreneurs stand the test of time.
Thomas Oppong | 2 min read
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Use Emotional Intelligence for Marketing
Emotional Intelligence

5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Use Emotional Intelligence for Marketing

In addition to growing your business faster, using these emotionally intelligent strategies will ensure you are connecting with the right customers who will also help you grow faster.
Bill Carmody | 5 min read
What to Look For When Hiring Your First Employees
Driving Business - Driving Success

What to Look For When Hiring Your First Employees

Your startup's initial employees can make or break the place. Choose wisely.
Paula Andruss | 4 min read
6 Ways to Work a Room
Networking

6 Ways to Work a Room

Networking is about more than gathering business cards.
Samantha Drake | 4 min read
4 Ways to Protect Your Business Against Employee Fraud and Theft
Ask the Money Guy

4 Ways to Protect Your Business Against Employee Fraud and Theft

Putting these strategies in place will discourage bad behavior.
Joe Worth | 5 min read
