Driving Business - Driving Success
Entrepreneur Mindset
3 Ways to Encourage an Ownership Mindset in Your Employees
Your company grows by leaps when you get buy-in from team members and help them see their potential to lead from within.
Ask a Geek
Is a High-Tech Customer Loyalty System Right For You?
Here's what you need to know about starting a loyalty program that keeps customers coming back.
Ethics
As a Business Owner, Should You Make Your Personal Beliefs Public?
The good, the bad and the bottom line of community involvement.
Leadership
How to Develop Your Management Style and Assemble the Best Team
A look at what you should strive for as the leader of your business.
Networking
Want to Be Truly Valued? Create Opportunities by Connecting People.
Opportunity makers earn unbreakable trust by adding value, are adept at spotting patterns and constantly explore industries outside their own.
Customer Service
4 Reasons You're Lucky That Angry Customer Is Yelling at You
Listening to unhappy customers is a hard but valuable way to learn how to improve your business and better than them disparaging you on social media.
Entrepreneurs
5 Things Successful Entrepreneurs Do Differently
From determining product-market fit to continually reinvesting in themselves, here is what makes some entrepreneurs stand the test of time.
Emotional Intelligence
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Use Emotional Intelligence for Marketing
In addition to growing your business faster, using these emotionally intelligent strategies will ensure you are connecting with the right customers who will also help you grow faster.
What to Look For When Hiring Your First Employees
Your startup's initial employees can make or break the place. Choose wisely.
Networking
6 Ways to Work a Room
Networking is about more than gathering business cards.
Ask the Money Guy
4 Ways to Protect Your Business Against Employee Fraud and Theft
Putting these strategies in place will discourage bad behavior.